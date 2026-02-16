Carter Efe Reveals Why He Doesn’t Attend Church

Nigerian skit maker, comedian and singer Carter Efe has opened up about his distrust of some pastors, as he explains why he stopped going to church.

In a viral video sighted by New Telegraph, the entertainer explained that certain religious leaders may build close relationships with members only to later request financial assistance for personal needs.

According to him, such concerns are part of why he avoids attending church or affilated to any church.

His comments have generated mixed reactions on social media, with some users agreeing with his perspective while others criticised the generalisation of religious leaders.

“Pastor go dey show you love dey call you for the afternoon and evening. Before you know, the pastor go dey tell you say ‘can you give me money for fuel?’ before you know pastor goes to tell you say ‘i want to cook beans, I need oil’.

“Before you know, pastor go dey collect money for your hand na why I dey fear. Na why I no dey go church.

“I dey fear all these pastors, if them turn you to friend, them go just dey collect money for your hand…”