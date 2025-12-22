Popular Nigerian skit maker and livestreamer Carter Efe has shared a personal account of an awkward encounter involving Grammy-winning artist, Damini Ogbulu, better known as Burna Boy, describing the experience as disappointing.

Speaking during a recent livestream with his fans, Carter Efe revealed that he had spotted Burna Boy at an event and believed the singer noticed him as well.

According to the content creator, the Afro-fusion star appeared to be looking in his direction, giving him the impression that an interaction might be possible.

READ ALSO:

However, the situation reportedly changed when Carter Efe attempted to move closer. He said he was immediately stopped by Burna Boy’s security personnel, who prevented him from approaching the singer.

Carter Efe explained that he understood the action as a result of the tight security surrounding the global music star, noting that access to Burna Boy seemed extremely restricted. Despite this, he admitted that the incident left him feeling hurt and embarrassed.

“I felt bad,” he said emotionally while narrating the experience, adding that the moment was unexpected.

The story has since sparked reactions online, with some fans sympathising with Carter Efe, while others pointed out that strict security measures are common for high-profile celebrities and are often necessary for safety reasons.