Carter Efe Reacts To Peller’s Comment On His Baby Resemblance

Popular skit maker, Carter Efe has reacted to a content creator, Peller’s remark that his baby looks like Shank during a live video.

New Telegraph gathered that the two skit makers were having a live video during which they kept having a jovial conversation while Carter Efe carried his baby on his lap.

While they were having their conversation, Peller jokingly stated that Carter Efe’s baby looks quite like Shanks the comedian.

Peller’s statement however angered Carter Efe who blasted him for his insensitive remarks on his baby.

Peller jokingly continued by noting that he quite has a similar complexion as Shanks.

Read some comments below:

creative_plugg said: “The baby’s reaction when he said shank ”

evakidbtc stated: “Carter go later go do dna cos e don show say e go reason am”

official_queen_estty said: “Please leave my baby shank out of this biko ”

og_nation_90s said: “Nah true the pipkin no resemble am ”

Watch the video below: