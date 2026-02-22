Carter Efe, Peller Destroy Each Other’s Cars On Live Stream

Nigerian content creators and streamers, Hamzat Habeeb, popularly known as Peller and Carter Efe, have reportedly damaged each other’s cars during a live-streamed altercation.

In a viral video seen by Sunday Telegraph, Peller and Carter Efe were seen standing on the roofs of the vehicles before smashing the front and rear windscreens with stones while broadcasting live.

Although the cause of the dispute remains unclear, Peller later said in another live broadcast that he was pleased about damaging Carter’s car, describing it as retaliation for the alleged destruction of his own property.

READ ALSO:

Peller wrote, “The way I damaged the car, I was very happy. He kept his own GLE and kept destroying my things, and I wasn’t able to retaliate.

“I would go into his studio, and there would be nothing to break. So now that he has a new car, that’s when I can retaliate. He is Satan. My car is gone.”

Carter, however, dismissed Peller’s claims, saying, “I hate you, you are too rough.” The incident occurred days after businessman E-Money gifted Carter a new car, which was among the damaged property.