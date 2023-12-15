Carter Efe Opens Up On Being A London Tailor Before Stardom

Popular Nigerian skit maker and artist, Oderhwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe has revealed that before stardom he used to be a fashion designer, commonly called a tailor.

According to the ‘Machala’ crooner, he used to love art right from childhood which made him learn tailoring at some point while adding that comedy was inborn.

Speaking in a recent interview with Hip TV programme, Trending, hosted by reality star, KimOprah, Carter Efe said, “I have been funny right from birth. I’ve been doing stand-up comedy since I was in school. During break time, I would just stand in front of the class and start making people laugh.

“I was a London tailor, ‘Obioma’ before I ventured into skit making. I love art. For example, I edit my skits by myself. I told my dad one day that I wanted to learn tailoring.

“He said what of my education and I insisted that I want to learn tailoring because I love creativity. I didn’t even spend up to six months before learning how to sew.

“When I was learning tailoring, sometimes I would lie to my boss that I was sick and go to shoot a skit. Then I will come back in the afternoon. He still punished me. He would tell me to kneel. I would kneel till the end of the day.

“Until one day, Broda Shaggi posted a challenge on Instagram; he said everybody should vibe to a song. Back then I was in Delta State. I said let me just vibe to it and I vibed to the song then I came out first. I won PS5.

“Shaggi said I should come to Lagos to receive my prize. When I collected the PS5, I sold it for about N300,000. Then I decided to stay back in Lagos. I was using the N300,000 for transport fares to go to locations to shoot my skit. I was staying with one of my friends then.”