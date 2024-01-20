Carter Efe: Fatherhood Made Me Upgrade My Craft

Nigerian skit maker and singer, Efe Oderhohwo, better known as Carter Efe, has said he has stopped doing certain things online since he became a father.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday PUNCH, the comedian said fatherhood has upgraded his craft and made him stop dancing online wearing only underwear.

Carter Efe, who hails from Delta State also revealed that he had no plans to separate his comedy from music.

He said, “I do things differently now because I am a dad. There are some things I did before that I don’t do again, such as posting videos of myself online dancing and wearing only boxers.

“It (fatherhood) has made me upgrade my craft. I also can’t keep doing the same things because people get tired with time.”

He said, “Music is a gift from God to me. When I came out with the ‘states and capital’ song, it went viral beyond my expectations.

“I know it is a funny song but then, I am a comedian. I usually obey my instincts. And, when I feel like it, I call another artiste. Music and comedy are not distinct for me, and I won’t be separating them.”

Speaking further, he said he loves Lagos as a State because to him, everyone in Lagos is determined and hardly joke about their business.

He said, “Everyone in Lagos is a ‘hustler’. Everyone is determined and doesn’t joke with their business. I love Lagos because it is a place where one can easily make it. People don’t sleep in Lagos. Even me, I barely sleep at night.”

Asked what he looks out for in a partner when going into a relationship, he said, “I look out for character and her relationship with God before getting into a relationship. However, I am currently in one.”