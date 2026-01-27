Nigerian content creator and comedian Carter Efe has publicly celebrated Afrobeats star Davido for his support, while also expressing disappointment over what he described as being ignored by fellow music heavyweight Wizkid.

Speaking during a TikTok live session, Carter Efe recounted how Davido played a significant role in boosting his career after appearing on his Twitch livestream last year.

He described the moment as a turning point, noting that the December 2025 broadcast became one of the most-watched Twitch streams by an African creator, dramatically increasing his online reach and following.

According to the comedian, Davido’s willingness to show up and support emerging talents sets him apart.

He referred to the singer as a genuine supporter who consistently uses his influence to uplift others within the entertainment industry.

While praising Davido, Carter Efe also aired his frustration with Wizkid, recalling how his 2022 hit song “Machala”, a tribute to the Starboy boss, dominated charts and gained massive streams across Nigeria.

Despite the song’s success and its clear homage, he said Wizkid never acknowledged the gesture.

Carter Efe questioned the silence, pointing out that the Grammy-winning singer had engaged others online but failed to recognise a song dedicated to him that achieved widespread popularity.

He added that the contrast in responses from the two artistes left a lasting impression on him.

The comedian concluded by reaffirming his admiration for Davido, wishing him continued success and longevity, while maintaining that acknowledgment and support can make a significant difference in the careers of upcoming creatives.