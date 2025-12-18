Nigerian content creator Carter Efe has made history as Africa’s most-followed streamer on Twitch, surpassing Shank Comics’ record with over 406,000 followers.

This milestone followed his high-profile collaboration with Afrobeats superstar Davido, which drew in a massive audience and triggered a surge in followers.

READ ALSO:

The livestream, which peaked at 83,000 viewers, set a new record for the most-watched Twitch livestream in Africa. Carter Efe also became the first African streamer to surpass 20,000 subscribers on the platform.

Davido’s appearance on the stream was a major factor in Efe’s success, with the Afrobeats star connecting him with notable figures, including his wife and Victor Osimhen, a Super Eagles striker.

The event was filled with excitement, including an impromptu challenge from content creator Enzo, who wanted to test Efe’s loyalty to Davido’s 30BG fan base.

The stream has generated widespread reactions across social media, with fans praising Efe’s achievement and Davido’s support.