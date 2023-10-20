Carter Efe Blasts VeryDarkMan Over Freebies From Davido, Cubana Chief Priest

Nigerian comedian and skit maker, Carter Efe has blasted VeryDarkMan on his Instagram live session.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Afrobeat singer, Davido had treated VeryDarkMan with a luxurious apartment in Lagos, and had promise to make his stay in Lagos enjoyable.

VeryDarkMan also disclosed that he was opportune to hang out with men of calibre, which he mentioned Davido and Cubana Chief Priest.

Speaking further VeryDarkMan stated that the Cubana Chief Priest as well as Davido had convinced him to use his platform to make ends means, by collecting money to promote brands and influence people who are interested and willing to pay.

READ ALSO:

However, VeryDarkMan replied to the men of calibre that he was not interested in that kind of life.

According to him, he said he wants to use his platform to help people and expose some evil brands and vendors, adding that he’s content with what he has.

He also stated that now that he has OBO and Cubana Chief Priest, he can never be poor and that they can raise help for him anytime he needs it.

Reacting to VeryDarkMan’s comment, Carter took to his Instagram live to blast him, reminding him that the freebies he got from celebrities wouldn’t last forever and that it’s only a matter of time before their kindness expires.

According to Carter, VeryDarkMan only rose to prominence for dragging skincare brands but now he’s including Mr Ibu and Nollywood.

In his words; “Idiot, very foolish boy, a mature man like that dey behave like that, dey come online dey fool himself every time.

When your mama and your papa don come outside come beg, you go understand, sheybi Nigeria don give you the platform, you say you no do advert, make dem just continue to dey feed you, make dem just continue to dey dash you money.

I see you the other day dey follow yhemolee drag, your mate na mula Abi you senior mula and e dey hustle make money, with your smelling singlet, e sure I say if dey soaks that singlet for water e go dey smell die, you go carry pr_ck dey come outside online and you dey form educated guru.”

He further stressed the fact that Davido, who is VeryDarkMan’s agemate was the one who brought him to Lagos and yet he was happy and jubilating. Carter Efe still claims that in his time, he was the one who brought himself into living the Lagos lifestyle all the way from Ughelli, to Warri.

He ended the video assuring VeryDarkMan he will soon be dragged as well.

Watch the video here;