Carter Efe Announces Upcoming Livestream With Davido

Nigerian comedian and content creator Carter Efe has revealed that Afrobeats superstar Davido has agreed to appear on a livestream with him.
Carter Efe shared a screenshot of his conversation with the singer on Instagram, showing Davido’s response to the collaboration request.
READ ALSO:
- 17th Edition: Carter Efe Reacts To Mohbad Posthumous Headies Award
- Carter Efe Shares Cryptic Post On X
- I’ve 2 To 7 More Years To Become A Billionaire – Carter Efe
In the message, Davido wrote, “Let’s do a stream. When I’m back,” confirming his interest in the project and suggesting that the livestream will take place at a later date.
Carter Efe, known for his viral hit “Machala” and high-energy livestreams featuring celebrities, has built a strong following through consistent content creation.
His fans have described him as one of Africa’s leading streamers.
Please follow and like us: