New Telegraph

December 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 15, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Carter Efe Announces…

Carter Efe Announces Upcoming Livestream With Davido

Nigerian comedian and content creator Carter Efe has revealed that Afrobeats superstar Davido has agreed to appear on a livestream with him.

Carter Efe shared a screenshot of his conversation with the singer on Instagram, showing Davido’s response to the collaboration request.

READ ALSO:

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

In the message, Davido wrote, “Let’s do a stream. When I’m back,” confirming his interest in the project and suggesting that the livestream will take place at a later date.

Carter Efe, known for his viral hit “Machala” and high-energy livestreams featuring celebrities, has built a strong following through consistent content creation.

His fans have described him as one of Africa’s leading streamers.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

2027 Poll: PDP May Have 3-4 Govs By Election Day
Read Next

AFCON 2025: Uzoho Dismisses Rivalry Claims With Nwabali