Carter Efe Announces Upcoming Livestream With Davido

Nigerian comedian and content creator Carter Efe has revealed that Afrobeats superstar Davido has agreed to appear on a livestream with him.

Carter Efe shared a screenshot of his conversation with the singer on Instagram, showing Davido’s response to the collaboration request.

READ ALSO:

In the message, Davido wrote, “Let’s do a stream. When I’m back,” confirming his interest in the project and suggesting that the livestream will take place at a later date.

Carter Efe, known for his viral hit “Machala” and high-energy livestreams featuring celebrities, has built a strong following through consistent content creation.

His fans have described him as one of Africa’s leading streamers.