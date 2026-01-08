Carrick, Solskjaer Frontrunners For Man Utd Caretaker Role

Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have emerged as the frontrunners to become Manchester United’s caretaker manager until the end of the season.

The former players have both previously managed United – very briefly as caretaker in Carrick’s case – and are set for face-to-face talks with the club’s leadership.

It is not out of the question that the pair could also work together because Carrick was a significant part of Solskjaer’s coaching team when he replaced Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in 2018.

Darren Fletcher, United’s current under-18s coach, who has also been spoken to about the job, will continue as interim manager until a caretaker is appointed.

Former midfielder Fletcher took charge of his first match yesterday when United visited Burnley in the Premier League, after which the recruitment process will resume.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, the ex-United striker, is also believed to be a contender. Amorim was sacked on Monday after a turbulent 14 months in charge. United plans on naming a permanent successor for Amorim in the summer.

One player has told BBC Sport they felt it was possible the role could be shared by more than one of the contenders, or that Fletcher could even stay in the job until the end of the season if the next two matches are positive.

Solskjaer initially similarly took charge when United sacked Mourinho in 2018, and he subsequently became the full-time manager for three years before he was sacked in November 2021.