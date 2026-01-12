Michael Carrick is reportedly the leading candidate to take over as Manchester United’s interim head coach, as the club seeks stability following recent managerial upheaval.

According to reports, United’s leadership is keen to finalise an interim appointment before the squad returns to training on Wednesday.

Talks are understood to be ongoing, with the 44-year-old former midfielder currently viewed as the strongest option, although no official confirmation has been made.

Carrick is no stranger to the role, having previously stepped in as temporary manager in 2021 after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.

During that short spell, he guided the team through three matches, recording two wins and a draw, before handing over to Ralf Rangnick.

Solskjaer has also been linked with a possible return, with reports indicating that he held direct discussions with the club over the weekend.

Despite this, Carrick’s familiarity with the club’s structure and his prior experience as a stand-in coach have reportedly given him an edge.

Manchester United parted ways with Ruben Amorim earlier this month, bringing an end to his 14-month spell in charge.

Former midfielder Darren Fletcher was then placed in temporary control but is expected to step aside after overseeing a draw at Burnley and the FA Cup third-round defeat to Brighton.

Carrick enjoyed a highly successful playing career at Old Trafford, making 464 appearances between 2006 and 2018 after joining from Tottenham Hotspur during Sir Alex Ferguson’s era.

Upon retiring, he transitioned into coaching, becoming part of José Mourinho’s backroom staff and later remaining with the first team throughout Solskjaer’s tenure.

His most recent managerial role was at Middlesbrough, where he spent over two seasons in charge.

During his time there, he led the club to the Championship play-offs in the 2022–23 campaign, although they were eliminated by Coventry City at the semi-final stage. He later narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the following seasons before leaving the role last June.

While Carrick’s managerial résumé may not be as extensive as some alternatives, United are said to value his deep knowledge of the club and understanding of the dressing room as they seek short-term stability during a challenging period.