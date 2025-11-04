A former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher has revealed his selection for the Premier League signing of the season.

Carragher had earlier hailed Sunderland captain Granit Xhaka as the Premier League signing of the season.

Xhaka, 33, was central to Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Everton at the Stadium of Light, scoring immediately after the interval to cancel out Iliman Ndiaye’s brilliant opener for the visitors, earning the man of the match award.

Speaking on Sky Sports before kick-off, the Liverpool legend named the former Bayer Leverkusen star the signing of the season.

“He must be the signing of the season,” Carragher asserted.

“When you think of someone who’s influential on their team, I’ve been calling Manchester City the Erling Haaland team, but is there anyone right now in the Premier League having a bigger influence on their club than Granit Xhaka? There can’t be.”

Carragher concluded his pre-match analysis by calling Xhaka “An absolutely brilliant signing so far.

For me I thought Granit Xhaka was absolutely fantastic again. Not just the goal but head and shoulders above almost everybody on that pitch tonight.”

READ ALSO:

Xhaka’s career saw him play 297 games for Arsenal from 2016-23 before moving to Germany, where he helped Leverkusen lift the Bundesliga title under Xabi Alonso.

He returned to the Premier League this summer, signing with newly promoted Sunderland.