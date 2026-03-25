Jamie Carragher on Tuesday said he believes Mohamed Salah will leave behind a greater Premier League legacy than Cristiano Ronaldo when he exits Liverpool FC at the end of the season.

Salah has confirmed he will be departing Anfield, bringing an end to a remarkable nine-year spell filled with individual brilliance and team success.

New Telegraph reports that the Egyptian star is set to bow out as one of the finest players ever to grace the Premier League.

Carragher Ranks Salah Above Cristiano Ronaldo In EPL Legacy

Another Liverpool FC great and well-known for his outspoken views, Jamie Carragher, argues that Mohamed Salah’s sustained brilliance places him in a class of his own.

In Carragher’s assessment, only Thierry Henry ranks above Salah among the Premier League’s greatest-ever overseas attackers.

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“Among overseas forwards to have thrived in England, only Henry surpasses Salah in terms of output and consistency,” Carragher noted.

The numbers strongly support his case. Since his £34m move from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has delivered extraordinary consistency, rewriting records along the way.

Heading into his final weeks at Anfield, he boasts a stunning 189 goals and 92 assists in the Premier League for Liverpool—more goal involvements for a single club than any player in the competition’s history.

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s global legacy is defined by five Ballon d’Or titles and Champions League dominance in Spain, Carragher maintains that, within the Premier League, Salah’s nine years of relentless excellence give him the edge.

With Liverpool still chasing UEFA Champions League glory in Budapest this May, Carragher believes the “Egyptian King” is determined to script a perfect ending.

“Don’t rule out the perfect send-off,” he added, backing Salah to lead the club to one final major trophy before his departure.