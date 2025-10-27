Jamie Carragher made a bold assessment on Monday after naming Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhães as the most influential player in the Premier League this season.

This is as he suggests he could be the leading candidate for PFA Player of the Year if Arsenal deliver on title ambitions.

The English pundit commended the 27-year-old Brazilian for his consistency and impact in the ongoing game.

In nine league starts, Gabriel has scored one goal, provided one assist, kept five clean sheets, won 45 duels, and anchored a defence that has conceded only four times.

Under his stewardship, Arsenal currently sit top of the table with 25 points, buoyed by a 1–0 win over Crystal Palace on October 26 that extended the club’s winning run to seven games across all competitions.

“Gabriel is becoming a real leader … if Arsenal win the title, he’d be the number one contender,” Carragher remarked, highlighting the defender’s value at both ends of the pitch.

He went further to compare Gabriel favourably to William Saliba, stating that he now views the Brazilian as operating on a similar level to his compatriot in terms of influence and ceiling.

Carragher’s turnaround in opinion is striking, given his past criticisms of Arsenal’s defensive setup. But Gabriel’s performances this season have drawn renewed respect: his ability to read the game, command aerial battles, and even contribute offensively has made him central to Arsenal’s title push.

For Gabriel, the race is now on. Should Arsenal maintain their momentum and challenge for the Premier League crown, Carragher’s prediction may not be far from reality.