Caroline Ejibunu Attempts Guinness World Record for Most Hairstyles Made in 24hrs

Share

Hairstylist cum social media influencer, Caroline Ejibunu, has completed plans to attempt a Guinness World Record for most hairstyles made in 24 hours.

Ejibunu revealed this in a recent chat ahead of the Guinness World Record attempt scheduled to be held at 2.0 city walk, Ondo city, Ondo State between December 5, 2024 and December 6, 2024.

The world record attempt, Ejibunu said, was inspired by her passion and creativity in hair making.

“My passion and creativity in hair-making have always driven me to push boundaries and explore new possibilities in the beauty industry. I grew up watching my mother make hair, she made mine as well as other people’s hair. Over the years, I have developed a deep connection to my craft, and this record-breaking attempt is a reflection of my desire to showcase the limitless potential of hairstyling. It’s about challenging myself to achieve what many might see as impossible, while also redefining what artistry in hair can accomplish,” she said.

On the confirmation of the Guinness World Record officials for the attempt, Ejibunu said, “Yes, we have received formal approval from the Guinness World Records organization. This is a fully authorized attempt, and we have ensured that all necessary guidelines and requirements are being followed to make the record official.”

Ejibunu rounded off the chat saying “My primary aim is to inspire younger generations to believe in themselves and their dreams. I want to show them that no matter where you come from, you can achieve great heights if you are determined and dedicated. This attempt is also about showcasing Ondo to the world, putting it on the global map, and demonstrating that greatness can emerge from any location. I hope this event serves as a reminder that with hard work, creativity, and faith, anything is possible.”

Share

Please follow and like us: