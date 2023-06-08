Carolina Spills, Says I’ll Love To Remarry My Ex-Husband, Musa Danjuma

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma has revealed her intention of remarrying her ex-husband, Musa Danjuma who she described as the love of her life.

Speaking in a recent interview, the businesswoman who spoke passionately about Musa didn’t seem to bear any grudge against the father of her kids.

The mother of three claimed that their divorce is just on paper as they still liked each other. She revealed that she still bears his surname, Danjuma, outside social media and he doesn’t have a problem with it.

Speaking further, Caroline explained why she changed her name from Danjuma to Hutchins on social media, stating that she didn’t like the way his name was being dragged in the mud.

When she was asked if she will remarry, she affirmed that she would love to either get remarried or rekindle things with her ex-husband.

She said, “He (Musa) would always be the love of my life. He is the father of my three children. He is the one I said, you know what? this man is worth being my husband. So, yes, he would always remain the love of my life and that would not change.

“I would love to marry again whether it’s my ex-husband or a new amazing man that God sent, I would want to have a family.

“Yes, I would love to go back to him (my ex-husband) or if God says, this is the man you are going to marry. I just want peace of mind and happiness.

“As I get older, I just want someone that I can build with and I can have peace of mind with. Peace of mind is more valuable than money.”