Carnival Calabar: Otu Woes Foreign Nationals, Says Security Is Intact

Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Otu has said that the state security architecture is intact, hence ready to host the world during its 32-day event.

Otu gave the assurance on Sunday while flagging off the first Carnival dry run, at the Millennium Park in Calabar, the state capital.

The governor represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey remarked that the 2023 Carnival Calabar will be better than every other Carnival that has been seen in the history of Nigeria.

“We are going to have the best Carnival that this country has ever seen this year.

“We are ready and all the service commanders are here and what that means is that we are ready.

“So, we are sending a message to our friends out there in America, London, Brazil, Trinidad, and Tobago that their security is safe in Cross River, we are ready, very ready to host you, ready to welcome you because this year’s Carnival will be the best in the world,” the governor assured.

Earlier, the Chairman of the state Carnival Commission, Mr. Gabe Onah, informed that the cultural milieu that has turned around Cross River at the turn of the millennium, changing the landscape of Nigeria is back.

Onah maintained that towards this end, the city lights of Calabar were coming right back even as the streets were becoming cleaner.

Among the participating bands who walked through the 12 kilometers Carnival routes were, Masta Blasta, Seagulls, Bayside, Calas Vegas, Passion 4, and Diamond.

Commenting, Special Adviser Events Management, Effiong Ekpenyong, disclosed that the Calabar Carnival has also introduced a raffle draw where the winner will cart home a brand new car.