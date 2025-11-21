Carnival Calabar: C’River Unveils 20th Anniversary Mascot, Diaspora Band

The Cross River State Government has unveiled the official mascot and introduced a new Diaspora Band for the 20th anniversary of Carnival Calabar, solidifying plans for the celebration of Africa’s biggest street party.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the state’s Deputy Governor, Peter Odey, described the moment as “another iconic chapter” in the state’s twodecade journey of building a world-class cultural and tourism brand.

During the event, Odey, alongside the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayambe, unveiled the landmark mascot, which is described as “a design symbolising the pride and identity of the Cross River people.”

While unveiling it on behalf of Governor Otu, Odey declared, “Carnival Calabar has become part of our identity, part of our history, and will stay with us for the rest of our lives.” The celebrations are guided by this year’s carnival theme, “Traces of Time,” which explores the historical and cultural journey of the Cross River people.

This theme was confirmed in October when the state welcomed 92 members of the global African diaspora for a reconciliation homecoming. That emotional visit directly paved the way for the newly introduced Carnival Calabar Diaspora Band.

The band’s unique theme, “Epic Journey Through Time,” aligns with the main carnival theme and focuses on telling stories of historical pain, resilience, reconnection and reconciliation.

The Chairman of the Carnival Commission, Gabe Onah, said the band’s significance, stating, “We are unveiling the Carnival Calabar Diaspora Band with their unique theme that ties directly to ‘Traces of Time.’

They are speaking on the pains of history and the desire to reconcile.” Onah used the occasion to call on people of African descent worldwide to join the Diaspora Band, saying, “I call on all diasporans around the world — including myself — to join the Diaspora Band and help chart a new direction for Carnival Calabar.”

The event also featured Ms. Valerie, a cultural representative from Trinidad and Tobago, whose presence symbolised the strengthening of cultural ties between Caribbean and African carnival traditions.