Carney’s Cane For Trump

Share

US President Donald Trump will begin a different approach to his ties with Northern neighbours Canada following the emergence of Mark Joseph Carney as that country’s next Prime Minister.

The swashbuckling policy is bound to crumble. Carney, the new leader of the Liberal Party, has the key to Trump’s crushing economic policies that also denigrate Canada as America’s handbag that could be used and dumped at will. The new man in Ottawa is a towering economist, ready to teach White House some salient lessons.

With a cane in hand like Trump’s old school master, Carney knows the right buttons that will trigger panic down South. His opening words tell so much about the new direction. “America is not Canada and Canada never ever will be part of America in any way, shape or form”.

Trump may delude himself with imperial powers as a returnee American president but national politics and global economics have a way of respecting lines. Brandishing tariffs to scare Canada can only come from a multi billionaire leader who scores low marks in international trade. Carney has weathered worse storms.

He was Governor of the Bank of Canada during the global meltdown in 2008 and steered his country out of danger. That feat was felt across North America. The Bank of England offered him the job of Governor, a post that had not been given to anyone from outside the United Kingdom since inception in 1694.

This is the right man to lead Canada against Trump’s Trade War. And the people have put politics aside, uniting against a friendly partner turned foe. “America is a country we can no longer trust,” Carney said.

The battle is becoming interesting. While Trump plans a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada, Carney’s response is tit for tat. “My government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect,” he announced to the world.

Indeed, here comes a man who is ready for consequences. Carney is not the president of Ukraine who was bullied at the White House by Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The Canadian prime minister is a man of the world, very well respected in Europe and Asia and an Irish citizen, whose wife is British.

This move by the Canadians must sink into the heads of Africans and their leaders. In meeting any crisis, the way out is to find a solution

Carney is quite unlike the everyday politician who avoids risks. He is well versed in risk management, with a doctorate in economics and has a better half who earns a living as an economist.

It is quite certain that ties with Trump will be decided by management of the economy. From the boardroom, Carney moved straight into mainstream Canadian politics, as leader of the Liberal Party and now Prime Minister. It is most unusual for someone who was never a parliamentarian to walk that tall. Here is a man whose French is not as perfect as the average Quebecoise would permit.

Yet, he made it to the top. Trump should fear a leader with such uncommon luck. Canadians are rising up in unity behind their leader. A country of 40 million proud people cannot be ridiculed by one man whose tenure will expire in the next four years. The Premier of Ontario has shown what it takes to fight back.

Doug Ford is squeezing the Yankees through a 25 per cent tariff on electricity. The import is that consumers in New York, Michigan and Minnesota will have to pay more to enjoy power supply from across the border.

This is what the French describe as quid pro quo. Apparently, Trump mistook Canada for Ukraine. Now, the song all over the North of the United States, is ‘Masters of Our Own House’ (Maitres Chez Nous).

Of course, one free country cannot govern another free country. The man to squeeze Trump is here. Carney understands the power of money, having managed cash in trillions. He is not a fan of the United States dollar as reserve currency for Central Banks. His eyes have been on the stupendous wealth of American millionaires which promotes inequalities. This was made clear in a 2016 submission.

There seems to be an unwritten accord between Trump and Elon Musk, men who have used their wealth to gain prominence. What is paramount now is that an economist who frowns at the supremacy of wealth over reason has mounted the saddle as a competitor. Yes, the Trade War, ignited by Trump is about tariff competition.

Carney is well prepared for this confrontation. His doctoral thesis was on the ‘Dynamic Advantage of Competition.’ It should worry Trump that the White House will be dealing with a Canadian president who is prepared to go the distance, without chickening out. Carney is a marathoner, from Ottawa 2011 to London 2015. He was an ice hockey goalkeeper.

When you hear the new diplomatic slang in Canada, ‘Elbows Up’, be reminded of psychological warfare. It has to do with hockey where the Americans play second fiddle.

This move by the Canadians must sink into the heads of Africans and their leaders. In meeting any crisis, the way out is to find a solution. America roared, through Trump’s tariffs. Canada fought back by picking a global economist, not a rogue politician.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

