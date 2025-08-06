Carloha Hosts S’Falcons As NFF President Hails Company’s Role

In a resounding display of national pride and support for Nigerian sports, Carloha Nigeria, the exclusive distributor and assembler of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, hosted the victorious Super Falcons at its state-of-the-art showroom in Alapere, Lagos.

The celebratory event followed the Falcons’ historic triumph at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, where they clinched their 10th continental title in a dramatic 3–2 win over host nation Morocco in the final.

Speaking at the event, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, commended Carloha for its unwavering commitment to the advancement of sports in Nigeria. “We are proud to partner with Carloha and Chery towards the development of sports in Nigeria,” Gusau stated.

“The Super Falcons’ victory reinforces the importance of investing in our national teams. Carloha’s support exemplifies corporate patriotism, and we believe this partnership marks the beginning of a fruitful and impactful relationship.”

Speaking at the parley, the Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria, Sola Adigun, said: “It is a great honour to welcome our champions, the Super Falcons, whose victory is a source of inspiration to all Nigerians. Our partnership with the NFF is built on shared values—excellence, resilience, and national pride.

This celebration goes beyond football; it is about believing in what’s possible when we unite behind a vision.”

Team Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, speaking on behalf of the players, expressed heartfelt appreciation to Carloha.