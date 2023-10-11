Carlo Ancelotti Honours By Italian University

Carlo Ancelotti made his way back to his native Italy on Wednesday for a very important event. Following his completion of his honours programme in “Sciences and Techniques of Preventive and Adapted Motor Activities,” he attended the University of Parma’s commencement ceremony.

The university also awarded him an honorary doctorate. According to MD, Paolo Andrei, the rector of the University of Parma, seemed to unintentionally reveal that Ancelotti would be departing Real Madrid for Brazil at the end of this season during the ceremony when he received this.

“In 2024, Carlo Ancelotti awaits an extraordinary adventure that for many coaches would be just a dream: the bench of Brazil. He is the first foreigner in the last sixty years to lead the team, and only the fourth in its history. The admiration we feel for him is widespread and goes beyond any boundary or square.

“It is a great honour and a great joy for us and we are very grateful to Carlo Ancelotti for accepting this award. Ancelotti is a true ambassador of our country and our region in the world, and the fact that he has been able to succeed in such different realities makes him a true legend.”

Ancelotti’s departure from Real Madrid when his contract expires in the summer of 2023 seems all but inevitable, and the Brazilian Football Federation has been pressuring him to take over their national team for the majority of 2023. This seems to be the first hard evidence that this will in fact occur.