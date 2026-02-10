Cargo Traffic: Long Overdue Economic Decision

On February 4, 2026, the situation at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) in Lagos is characterised by a “down tools” action by agents and a rigid enforcement stance by the Authority. But when one scrapes away the emotional rhetoric and examines the cold, hard facts—spanning nearly two decades—a very different and far more compelling story emerges.

This is a story not of imposition, but of a long-overdue legal, economic, and essential correction for Nigeria’s future. At the heart of this issue is a simple, staggering number: 18 years. Since 2008, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has charged N7 per kilogram for the use of essential, shared national airport infrastructure.

This stagnation occurred while Nigeria’s inflation soared by approximately 287 per cent and the Naira depreciated from about N118/$1 to over N1,450/$1— an over 1,000 per cent increase in the cost of critical, imported safety and security equipment. The mathematics and the law are inescapable.

Based on official data, a service priced at N7 in 2008 should cost about N27 today to maintain parity. Therefore, the new international port charge of N20 per kg represents a 186% increase—not the inflated 257 per cent figure being circulated—and remains below the inflation-adjusted benchmark.

This principled adjustment is not optional; it is a fundamental requirement of FAAN’s statutory obligations to ensure cost-related charges for safe, secure, and compliant operations. The truth of the resistance is even uglier than the rhetoric.

On the very first day of implementation, a notably troublesome faction of agents attempted to physically disrupt operations at a major terminal. The target was not the authority, but the compliant, lawabiding agents who were dutifully adhering to the new legal tariff.

By trying to block and intimidate their own colleagues from conducting lawful business, these agitators deliberately threatened safety, security, and order within a critical national asset. This tactic—thriving on chaos—was thankfully contained by the swift action of FAAN security and the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on the ground.

The cargo tariff adjustment, according to FAAN, is the financial foundation for systemic modernisation already underway—reforms that directly benefit every stakeholder and carry high operational costs.

The Directorate of Cargo Development & Services (DCDS) said it has delivered foundational improvements that demonstrate responsible governance and justify the need for sustainable funding for infrastructure reactivation, security and verification, planned infrastructure upgrades, and strategic expansion.

FAAN has dismissed claims of a lack of consultation and what it termed a persistent distortion. It disclosed that since its inception, the agency has held more than six formal and informal meetings with a broad spectrum of stakeholders—custom licensed agents, airlines, ground handlers, terminal operators, and various agent bodies.

It further stated that the process was undertaken despite wellknown internal fracturing within the agent associations., stressing that it is a critical fact that one of the principal factions within these unions is, and has been, aligned with the authority on the necessity of this increase.

Not a few believe that the primary contention has not been the tariff itself, but an internal power struggle over recognition. FAAN has engaged in good faith with multiple groups, but it cannot be held hostage to indefinite internal politicking.

The national interest mandates that they proceed. The nation’s economic direction is unequivocal. The President is clear about his objective of building a trillion-dollar economy.

In direct alignment, the Minister of Aviation established the Directorate to boost exports via air, a mission consistently championed by the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN through the “Airport for Exports” agenda.