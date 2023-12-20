Cargo Examination: Importers’ avoidance of scanning machines unsettles Customs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that 90 per cent of importers are reluctant to use scanners as cargo integrity was being compromised. Last year, the Federal Government purchased scanners worth N108 billion for ports in Tincan Island, Onne and Lagos. At the moment, the machines are being under utilised by importers. The service noted that this was one of the reasons cargo clearing was being delayed in the port.

According to Area Controller of Tincan Island Port Command of NCS, Comptroller Dera Nnadi, many importers are hesitant to use scanners due to inconsistencies in export documents, problems of concealment, undervaluation. The comptroller stressed that terminal operators had issues with equipment, saying that with good planning this could be achieved. He warned shipping companies to refraim from re-routing containers to unintended destinations, noting that this practice contributed to trade delays. Nnadi said: “Cargo integrity is very important, there are inconsistencies in export document, issues of concealment, undervaluation, issue of scanning which is a global trend for trade facilitation. “The service has resolved to undergo a strategic shift in its approach to barging, aiming to transform it into a regulatory function rather than a revenuecentric one.”

Nnadi, who disclosed this during the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) Conference in Lagos, also stressed the importance of collaboration with the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy to implement this transformation. He noted that the primary objective behind this initiative was to alleviate traffic congestion on roads by utilising barges for cargo evacuation. The comptroller emphasised the need for selflessness among stakeholders in the maritime industry, saying that they should communicate truthfully with the government to formulate effective policies. He said that the command had instituted weekend work to ease cargo evacuation. However, Nnadi lamented that both customs officials and stakeholders resumed work late, saying that to ensure 24 hours work operate, there should be an enabling environment in form of security and lightening and that this should be provided by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). It would be recalled that Customs accused terminal operators and clearing agents of undermining the newly installed $120 million scanners.

According to a former Customs Area Controller in charge of TinCan Island Ports, Comptroller Adekunle Oloyode, the agents are undermining the scanners because it will expose them. He explained that with the risk management tool in the scanners, 80 per cent of the goods coming into the country were supposed to pass through the scanners. He added: “The scanners are high technical equipment. They can also detect liquid. So, nobody wants to use the scanner, because it will expose them. The pictures are clear. This is the reason for the low compliance level of both the importers and the trading public. It releases goods that do not have issues immediately.”