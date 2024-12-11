Cargo Aircraft Tyre Burst, Skids Off Abuja Airport Runaway

Share

On Wednesday, an Allied Air Cargo aircraft with registration number 5N-JRT suffered a tyre burst causing it to skid the Runway 22 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the plane, arriving in Abuja, was involved in the incident upon landing while all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated.

Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, confirmed the incident in a press statement.

As a result, FAAN has temporarily shut down the runway following the incident which has caused significant disruptions, with several departures delayed as authorities work to clear the affected runway.

However, there were no injuries nor death records even as emergency officials immediately took over the site.

Orah stated, “At 10:05 am on December 11, 2024, an Allied Air Cargo aircraft with registration number 5N-JRT skidded off Runway 22 at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja with five souls on board with no reported injury.

“They were all safely evacuated and taken to the FAN clinic for further checks.

“The Airport Emergency response team is on the scene along with accident investigators. The runway is being cleared and is expected to reopen for operations as soon as possible.”

