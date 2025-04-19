Caregiver, Akinmulero, Wins UN Humanitarian Award In Us

Share

The Chief Executive Officer of California, United States of America (USA) based caregiving facilities, Divine Residential Group Home Corporation and Mercy Residential Home, Chief Dr. Mrs. Bolaji Akinmulero has received the United Nations Outstanding Humanitarian Award in New York.

The award event took place last month in recognition of her over two decades of humanitarian service, global advocacy, and unwavering dedication to women’s empowerment across continents.

Commenting on the development, she said “This honour holds a special place in my heart. I sincerely appreciate the recognition as it represents the opportunity it brings to continue making a difference.”

Waxing emotionally, she however dedicated the award to her late daughter, Mrs. Oluwafunmilayo Aderonke Akinmuler, saying, “Her memory is a guiding light in my life.”

Chief Akinmulero is the Chief Executive Officer of four thriving care facilities in California: Divine Residential Group Home Corporation and Mercy Residential Home, among others.

Beyond healthcare, Chief Akinmulero is a dynamic international businesswoman with ventures spanning Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Her business portfolio includes interests in real estate, agriculture, transportation, and logistics, where she has built bridges across international markets and empowered numerous women in business.

Share