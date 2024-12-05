Career Women Task NBS On Highlight – Ing Their Contributions To GDP

Share

With Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expected to reach an equivalent $500 billion at the end of 2024, Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering professional women, has urged the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to capture their contributions to national growth and development.

The Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, Amina Oyagbola, during a press conference, stated that the management of NBS needed to highlight the immense contribution successful career women and those in businesses make to the GDP.

Similarly, Oyagbola explained that the country’s political structure, system and process was a flop as they are tailored towards suppressing women’s voices in the country’s political landscape and to ensure men’s dominant in governance.

Speaking on this year’s WISCAR conference theme, “Fueling Resilience: Empowering Diversity for Economic Success,” the WISCAR Chairperson noted that it underscored the critical role of mentorship and diversity in driving personal and economic transformation.

She highlighted the confedence’s significance, saying that driving gender equality and economic inclusion was essential because true innovation, sustainable development, and national prosperity can only be achieved when women are included at all levels of leadership.

According to her, “women make up half of our population, and excluding them limits progress. Our conference aims to equip women with the skills and networks to lead and foster inclusive governance.”

However, the WISCAR founder said that the event would feature a keynote speech by Funke Opeke, CEO of MainOne, who will also be honored with the Distinguished WISCAR Award for her trailblasing contributions to Nigeria’s digital transformation and efforts to bridge the connectivity gap across Africa.

Other notable speakers include Dr. Fatima Akilu, Executive Director of Neem Foundation; Natasha AkpotiUduaghan, Senator representing Kogi Central; and Oreoluwa Lesi, Founder of WTEC.

Goodwill messages will be delivered by prominent leaders, including Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, and Tourism; Senator Abubakar Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; and Ms. Beatrice Eyong, UN Women’s Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS.

Share

Please follow and like us: