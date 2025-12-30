Career stakeholders are individuals and groups who affect or impact an individual’s professional journey, especially in a positive and progressive manner. But before you start thinking far about your various stakeholders and listing them out, list YOU first! Your clear goals and aspirations together with the actions you take on a daily basis to attain these goals are top on the charts of your stakeholders. As often illustrated, YOUincorporated before any other.

Career stakeholders range from internal team members and managers, peers and executives within the organisation. External stakeholders include your customer and suppliers, partners and the like. They also include the consumers or users of your output, product or services. Another important stakeholder to note is influencers. They include opinion and thought leaders within your professional circle, experts within your industry and the media.

Excitingly, social media is taking a huge slice of the stakeholder’s pie in very recent times. For this discussion, however, we will stay within the internal stakeholders map and focus on the three key stakeholders within the entire career management framework. Each leg of this tripod, upon which a successful and effective career planning and execution system revolves, must not only be aware, but also play its active role. Employees: Employees are at the foundation or the base of the system, succinctly, they are the owners of the system.

Unfortunately, most employees leave this driver’s seat for either their organisation or the line manager, who may eventually drive them in a direction completely at variance with their individual career plans.

As often said, if you do not know where you are going, any road will do. Employees must ensure they do the following as their contribution to career planning: Take ownership of the process. It is your career; always understand this hard truth. Identify the stage of your career journey and developmental needs. Seek challenges for growth and take exposure to available learning opportunities.

Interact with other stakeholders from different work groups inside and outside the company to broaden your knowledge and capabilities. Create visibility through good performance and contribute meaningfully. Take the initiative and ask for feedback from managers and peers regarding expectations. Human Resources: Human Resources, unfortunately, is often seen as the owner of the stakeholders’ management process.

However, HR is only the facilitator of the process. HR ensures the existence and consistency of the system and continually does a check to ensure the system is consistent with organisational and individual goals and objectives.

HR also ensures a robust integration of the system with other people management systems that may be available within the organisation or institution. HR is the stabiliser and provides the linkages for the balancing of the system. HR provides specialised services & testing to determine employees’ values, interests, and skills. Help prepare employees for growth opportunities.

Provide information or advice about learning and development opportunities. Offer counselling on career-related challenges. The organisation: The company is responsible for providing employees & Human Resources with the mix of resources needed to be successful in entire career planning and journey through the organization. The Line Manager would usually lead this particular deliverable as the go-between for the employee and organisation.

The line manager must ensure their teams avail themselves of the following tools and resources which are made available by the organisation: Information and data available within the organisation. Periodic information on career and job opportunities. Continuous development tools. Career planning workbooks. Career counselling opportunities. Career pathing guidelines. Career management workshops.

