Career Programme: SKOT Academy Receives Over 400 Applications From First Cohort

SKOT Academy, Africa’s leading communications training programme, dedicated to empowering professionals at every stage of their careers, and championed by SKOT Communications, has disclosed that it received over 400 applications from the first cohort designed to empower and train young talented professionals in the country.

Founder of SKOT Academy and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SKOT Communications, Tokunboh George-Taylor, made this known in her opening speech during the launching of SKOT Impact Academy, a social impact initiative designed to equip early-career professionals with the skills to thrive in Nigeria’s fast-evolving communications industry in Lagos.

According to her, the SKOT Impact Academy is a six-week, hands-on programme tailored for young professionals with 1–2 years of experience.

She added that it is a platform to nurture talent and transform it into industry-ready expertise.

Participants will gain world-class tools, practical knowledge, and storytelling mastery to help them shape narratives, strengthen brands, and inspire change.

To her, this aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Quality Education and Decent Work for Youth, as SKOT Impact Academy is creating opportunities for young professionals to grow, compete, and thrive in the global economy.

While commenting on the vision of the social impact academy, George-Taylor said: “SKOT Impact Academy is more than a training programme; it is where young professionals are given a solid foundation to grow, thrive, and lead with purpose.

“My vision is for the Academy to be the PR hub that empowers them to become global storytellers whose voices shape industries, strengthen brands, and redefine the future of African communications.”

She added: “As a social Impact initiative of SKOT Communications, the academy is committed to providing access to high-quality, practical education for early-career professionals in public relations.

“This tuition-free 6-week programme is a Launchpad for those who want to build a career with purpose with a curriculum built on hands-on application and real-world insights, bridging the gap between theory and execution.”

Also commenting, Nkechi Ali Balogun said: “The launch of the SKOT Impact Academy is a defining moment for the Nigerian communications industry.

“By investing in young professionals at the earliest stages of their careers, this initiative is building a pipeline of world-class storytellers, who will shape how Africa is seen and heard globally while positioning our industry for sustainable growth and global relevance.”

With over 400 applications received from the first cohort, the Impact Academy builds on SKOT Academy’s empower professionals with PR skills and knowledge to drive career growth and reshape the communications landscape.

By lowering barriers to access, the programme ensures inclusivity and impact, equipping participants not only with technical expertise but also with confidence and industry networks to thrive.