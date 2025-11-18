Career Planning Guidelines

Career planning is often two pronged. It is internal and external – Internal from the individual and external attributable to other individual, group or stakeholders. In this instance, we will focus on the external as an organisation in which an individual is employed or engaged. Therefore, career planning is a combo of actions from both the individual employee and the organisation.

For career planning to be meaningful and productive, we must start out with very important tips in mind. First, there must be a deliberate goal to leverage available resources. Career planning must balance available resources and ambitions, while there must also be an alignment of the values and goals of the individual and the organisation or other stakeholders involved.

Most career plans arrive stone cold because of a lack of alignment of intentions and outcomes of all parties involved. From an individual perspective, the process of career planning will usually consider these highlights: Definition and clarity of a compelling career goal by the individual;

Identification and self-awareness of interests, values, strengths, and weaknesses; Establish and execute clear action plans to achieve their career goals; Leverage information about career advancement opportunities within the organisation.

From the organisational perspective, the plan stems from an achievement of the following: Motivate employees to plan their careers with the organisation goals in mind; ensure no outage or shortage of skills and capabilities to meet business needs;

Heighten employee commitment and engagement for immediate and long-term; and ensure effective use of development programmes & budgets for optimal results. With these broad objectives identified above, it is important to have a career planning process that ensures constant alignment between the individual and organisation.

The process in a simple and attainable roadmap should include a continuous assessment of the individual and organisation SWOT analysis, exploration of available options to drive needs and expectations, clear goal setting and focus, concise action plan and implementation, continuous review and adaptation of the process to meet changing needs and expectations. It is important to help the individual and organisation identify each other’s objectives and how both parties will support the employee and manage their careers along those objectives.

Furthermore, it helps with designing a career management system that fits both parties’ objectives

This process will foster continuous discussion on the concept of a career plan and any changes in real time with action plans. It also clarifies development tasks and assignments within the career development process.

Planning helps identify the opportunities and use of technology in the entire career management value chain. It also assists line managers to effectively perform their role in career management. These and a few other guidelines will help the individual and organisation maintain equilibrium of expectations on the career journey.

Where there is an absence of a career plan, the outcome may not necessarily present itself in chaos, but it may largely deny the organisation the full benefits of optimising resources and enhanced productivity. From the employee perspective, lack of career management often results in the following: Lack of growth and frustration, the feeling of underutilization or low value by the company, a miss out on external opportunities that could be occasioned by a job change due to mergers, acquisitions, restructuring, or downsizing exercises.

From the organizational perspective, failure to support and motivate employees to plan their careers and support such plans as practicable can result in an overall shortage of talent to fill open positions when they occur due to organizational growth, it can lower employee commitment and morale, lead to mis-use of resources applied to training and development programs. Overall, a clear and effective career planning will ensure all parties involved are proactive, ensure flexibility, documented actions, continuous learning and promote feedback on a real-time basis.

Oladapo Akinloye contributes this piece from FasTrack Academy. We are a one-stop knowledge management and skills development Centre. We help individuals and organizations build the required capabilities to position them for the needs of an everchanging business world and to optimize their career goals and productivity.