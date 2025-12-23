Motivation has been described as simply showing up enthusiastically. While it is important for managers and firms to keep employees highly motivated in the course of their career with the organisation, for the mutual benefits of both parties, it is even more important for the employee or professionals themselves to stay super motivated always.

In a broader outlook, Career Motivation refers to the presence and understanding of some key success factors, including employees’ having positive energy to invest in their careers; an awareness of the direction they want their careers to go; the ability to maintain that direction despite barriers they may encounter on the way.

A clarity of these three highlights will often ensure that desired enthusiasm is maintained always. Where employees are motivated, their productivity is often heightened, resulting in outcomes such as career resilience, career insight and career identity. Let us now pay a little more attention to the career motivation process.

Career motivation process: As we have often highlighted in our series, career success is a win-win for both the individual and the organization or institution to which the individual is employed or affiliated with. This suffices that both parties must ensure continuous collaboration and maintain a common understanding of the factors that will lead to and sustain success attainment. The following four simple processes can guide the driving of career motivation across the board.

Self-Assessment: This involves the use of information by employees to determine their career interests, values, aptitudes, and behavioral tendencies. It often involves psychological tests which helps to understand the make-up of the individual and what inspires or motivates them. Organisations can provide or invest in such tests for their teams to have them measure their outlook from time to time, while also supporting this with an aligned follow up action from such assessments.

Reality Check: A reality check should always follow an assessment outcome, whether this is done individually at random or systematically by an organisation. The outcome should be made available for action. A consolidation of information employees receive about how the company evaluates their skills and knowledge and where they fit into company plans is a strong driver to motivation. Goal Setting:

The process of employees developing shortterm and long-term career objectives, usually as a fall out of the reality check earlier conducted and discussed with the manager and written into a development plan is very critical to the entire career management process.

Unfortunately, for most individuals and organisations, the process stops long before here. While many do a self-assessment, they never process it forward. Organisations are also guilty of shrouding the outcomes of assessments in secrecy, without sharing the outcomes and coming to the table to craft an action plan for the parties.

Action Planning: A goal without a smarter action plan is simply a waste of precious resources and everyone’s time. It is a waste of the investments that has gone into the entire career motivation and development process. It is important therefore for employees to determine how they will achieve their shortterm and long-term career goals based on available opportunities and resources.

Organisations on their part must clearly outline what these resources are, the opportunities available and importantly, the support it will offer in the midwifery of the entire process.

In closing, if you need a quick boost to career motivation ideas, here are a few tips to start with: Identify and connect with your purpose – define your why and ONE overarching career goal. Break down your ONE goal into simple and clear achievable SMARTER goals. Step out and take action on the goals and acknowledge small progresses. Celebrate small wins. Keep growing – Learn, unlearn and relearn. Reskill and up-skill as opportunities present. Take calculated risks – Leave your familiar zones and get a little bit into unfamiliar waters.

Build relationships and create healthy and respectful communities with clear boundaries. Understand and prioritise selfcare; mental wellness and worklife balance is key. Oladapo Akinloye contributed this piece from FasTrack Academy. We are a one-stop knowledge management and skills development Centre. We help individuals and organisations build the required capabilities to position them for the needs of an ever-changing business world and to optimize their career goals and productivity. Talk to us today. contact@fastrackacademy.org Ikeja, Lagos.