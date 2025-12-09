Career Journey Model

There are various career planning models and frameworks. Each framework outlines a guide and step-by-step approach to explore start-out, exploration and growth, maintenance architecture and eventual decline of your career journey and how you can optimise each of the levels.

Career development and planning from the organisation perspective will often clearly outline the process by which employees’ progress through a series of stages within such an organisation.

For any model you may be comfortable to adopt, the framework will often highlight or outline very important stages which can guide you on career success and attain- ments. Each stage is characterised by a different set of developmental tasks, activities, and relationships.

As the employee goes through these stages which usually is done with support of the organisation, growth and development often occurs. To further understand and utilize a successful model, it is imperative to highlight the career stages that most professionals explore in the course of their professional lives.

For purposes of this discussion, we will consider four broad career stages that professionals go through, and how each of these stages can be carefully maximized for the benefits of both the individual and the organisation or institution they are assigned with. I also like to de- scribe these stages as phases.

This is important because while we can view each stage in terms of period or the age of the individual, including their skills set and educational attainments and experiences, these stages are not often limited by those variables. Now, let us explore each of the stages from the bottom up.

Career Exploration – This is the first stage or the beginning of the career journey. It is the beginning where a lot of learning is happening about interests, options, opportunities and this stage is often laden with a great deal of enthusiasm, where the individual is discovering their career choices. Commitment is al- ways very high and tasks are optimally delivered.

This is a period to optimise skill building and development. It is a period to experiment and make mistakes and learn from such quickly. This is also the baseline or foundation of most career paths. At this stage a lot of handholding and support with strong direction is available to provide guidance and stability.

However, the call-out for this stage is that most professionals get stuck at this stage for too long, and they eventually miss out on the world of experiences that lies in the stages ahead. For broad age guidance, individuals in this stage are in their early years and should usually spend around a decade or a bit more at this stage.

Career Establishment – This is also referred to as a stage of consolidating, building reputation and competence. It is a stage to gain a foothold of the profession or career path. At this stage, while support will still be available intermittently, full control and direction should have diminished significantly.

The individual professional is expected to start putting on their creativity cap and bring a lot of innovation and improvement to work. Development and a more improved way of doing things must be visible in order to optimize the benefits of this stage of career development. Professionals at this stage should have a grip of the role and its expectations and should be able to deliver with- out much supervision and control. For any professional who still has so much struggle with getting things done at this level may need to check their skills set and competencies to address the missing gaps that are identified.

This is a period to optimise skill building and development

Career Maintenance – It is a mid to peak career stage where the professional is consolidating on achievements and beginning to mark time. The tipping side of this stage, if not carefully observed, well managed and the right level of resilience deployed or built in, is that overall decline in productivity begins to set in.

This is the period in career to strongly mentor others and take up projects and assignments requiring higher levels of responsibility and decision making. Organisations that have invested so much on employees and individuals through the exploration and establishment stages and are not deploying such individuals at this stage for higher assignments are only cheating themselves of the benefits of their initial investments.

Career Disengagement – Late career stage as the word depicts, is the period of transitioning and coaching the next generation to surpass the marks or heights already attained. Sadly, many professionals deny themselves of this joy and self-actualization, by continually holding back concealing knowledge and experiences that should be passed on as legacies! No matter how good the run, every founder, manager and professional will peak at some point and transition into the downward spiral stage. That is how the model has been coded.

Some employees will show signs of very active disengagement here and may rub off on other team members. Let me quickly add here that these stages do not only present itself with only employees within an organisation, it follows the same pattern with individual entrepreneurs and business owners or founders. This is why creativity and innovation are very important at every stage to continually keep you as an employee, professional, founder and entrepreneur excited.

The added comfort is that the end of each stage is an opportunity to pivot into something new, explorative and exciting. Oladapo Akinloye contributes this piece from FasTrack Academy.

We are a one-stop knowledge management and skills development Centre. We help individuals and organisations build the required capabilities to position them for the needs of an ever-changing business world and to optimize their career goals and productivity.

Talk to us today. contact@fastrackacademy.org Ikeja, Lagos.