Career Health Check

Share

Welcome back! I took a break. A long break it was; and a very necessary one at that. The break was necessary to allow for a career Revisit, Revive, and Restore – 3Rs. When it comes to building a career, you must pay attention to these 3Rs. It is very important for growth and sustainability.

For those who are deliberate about growth, and have been broadly experienced in building a career, deepening your expertise and broadening a professional work experience can be very daunting and often intense, yet, very rewarding and productive for the mid to long-term benefits of careerbuilding.

As you rise to the higher levels of management and take on higher leadership responsibilities, the value expectations that come with executive leadership roles and the attendant benefits demand deep expertise, credentials, and a capacity to stand out in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

The reason many professionals reach a glut pretty soon, or even begin a quick descent from the growth pedestal in their career path is not paying attention to Revisit, Revive, and Restore their career healthcare. Let us look at each of these in a bit more detail.

Revisit: Every career path has some fundamentals that are foundational to the continuity, health, and wellness of that career path, upon which sustainability and longevity can be guaranteed. You must never lose sight of this very important foundation. You must never build so tall and high that you forget to continue to take great care in strengthening the foundations.

Revisit keeps you informed, in touch, and in shape. Never neglect the fundamentals, or else you may one day painfully realize that the foundations of your career health have been completely eroded. The cost and architecture to erect another one are usually very enormous.

Revive: Stemming from the word revival or bringing back to life, there are situations where some parts of the tree – roots, stems or branches, may be lacking very vital nutrients, due to neglect and not being adequately pruned, watered, and exposed to vital sunlight. Gradually, they start to die, thereby affecting the total well-being of the tree.

The same situations occur in careers. Your career may be suffering a slow loss of life unnoticeably, due to little important neglect. It is never too late to run a vital check to discover those areas where the loss of attention or absence of continuous development has hampered.

It is time to brush them up and where necessary, perform CPR to bring those elements back to life, before it gets too late. Restore: As you expend skills and competencies, ensure your recharge. Do not wait until you finally burn out! Preventive career healthcare is far better than curative, just as it is in our biological healthcare.

It is also less expensive and less painful to nurture than to restore. When your career central nervous system shuts down, it may take intensive care attention to spin back to life. At that point, it is usually a game of chance, with a massive dose of luck, following which a full restoration process can be very steep, if not unattainable.

Have you noticed some persons struggling to stage a comeback after long years of non-development and personal growth in their chosen career path, in most cases, they never fully get on as the train of technology and innovation must have long left the station where they disembarked to seek vital help.

Dear professionals and leaders, when last did you pay attention to the 3Rs of your career health and growth? Now is the best time for a comprehensive and continuous vitals check. …..FasTrack Academy is a one stop knowledge management and skills development Centre.

We help individuals and organisations build required capabilities to position them for the needs of the ever-changing organisational and business world, optimise their career goals and productivity, and to consistently deliver outstanding results. Talk to us today for your organisational development, conferences and team building programmes.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

