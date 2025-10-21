Career Dashboard And Roadmap

Career management is synonymous with managing a business. It must be given the right level of attention. Success in your career therefore, entails having a clear career roadmap and requisite skill set and competencies as you navigate the entire stretch of your journey. A dashboard gives visibility for navigation.

On a vehicle dashboard, you can have a complete and detailed look at the vital elements that cumulatively work together for the efficiency of that piece of equipment. Temperature, pressure, speed, fuel gauge, navigation and a host other control can be viewed on the dashboard of the vehicle.

This allows the driver to have full control of the vehicle and ultimately guarantee a safe arrival. In the same manner, a career dashboard gives clarity and a visibility road-map for the journey, Organisations also create dashboards for measurements.

We measure profitability, performance and operational efficiencies among many other things within the business. This ensures a firm control of all the resources invested in the business – Manpower, Materials, Machinery, Money and Time (4MT). In like manner, it is essential to conduct periodic career progress reviews to measure milestones.

While businesses review results with a declaration of either loss or profit with notes to the accounts, you must also have a planned annual career review session, where you check the scorecards and decide whether you have made good progress and if you have earned career dividends. Until you can elevate your career to the level where you are deliberate with a destination and goal in mind, just any road will do.

Setting sail without a specific destination can lead to an undesired destination for your career. Starting without clear measurement protocols in place can be very costly. Many professionals have climbed far up the career ladder before finding it was leaning on the wrong wall.

That can be a painful experience! A career can further be likened to cheese. It keeps changing. You must identify when things have changed. Better still, you must sense it early enough when the cheese is getting stale or getting finished and adapt accordingly. There are various methods and models with which you can create your individual dashboard for navigation purposes.

You can get a simple template that helps you do your career milestones review from time to time, determining whether you are making progress or not and to rate your speed in the journey.

A broad Talent Management spectrum will often provide the framework for this purpose

Whatever method or template you adopt, it is important to measure what is important so it is not an exercise in futility. As a general guide, you may start out with measurement of the following competencies: Personal & Behavioral competencies, Leadership & Managerial competencies, Functional & Technical competencies. Each of the above competencies is very important in whatever career track you may run on and at whatever layer of the journey you are at the moment.

It is a simple dashboard that fits all purposes. Finally, managers and organisations, as value addition, should always take necessary steps in supporting associates and teams in understanding and maintaining visibility and control of their dashboard, by providing clarity of organisation roadmaps and where people fit. This brings value to the team and organisation. A broad Talent Management spectrum will often provide the framework for this purpose.

Where this is not clear, something important is broken in your overall career management process. You must either get an OD expert in or carry out a HR system check to fix it.

