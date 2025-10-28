Like with any other areas of our lives, most professionals started off their career journey with various assumptions, also referred to as myths or beliefs. Some beliefs are negative, while others are also positive. Most of these assumptions remain a mirage today, especially with rapid changes sweeping the world of work and careers.

In this piece, I will highlight some of those career assumptions to provide better clarity for every professional, irrespective of industry, your current status or how far you may have progressed on your career journey. Here are some examples of career myths.

My organisation and line manager are responsible for drawing up and managing my career. I will only show up and follow the script to the top as outlined. The work I do today is my ultimate career path and choice. Only large and multinational organisations or public institutions with clear job hierarchies and departments lead to professional career growth. My organisation is solely responsible for investing in my development and training.

If my manager or company fails to invest in my development, it is ultimately depriving itself of innovation and growth. Career progression is a linear straightforward or upward journey. As long as I give it my best shot, I have job and career security.

Some specialised skills and a particular job grade will keep me secure forever. Specialisation in an industry guarantees career success, especially for highly skilled and technical professional roles and industries. In further highlights of these assumptions, most of us grew up with the notion that passion drives career. Yes, but not absolute. You can have a strong passion in one area and yet not cut out a career path in that lane.

Notwithstanding, some persons find their careers within their passion, but is it not an equal fit for all. Let me also add that as your passion can move, so also careers may change with time. We have also for long, equated successful careers with the size of the pay cheque. We have thought over time that a high salary or reward is the primary indicator of career success.

While some careers reward highly and early, some take time and the rewards may be like dividends that keep bringing earnings for a lifetime. Another assumption about careers that swept most professionals off their feet with COVID-19, was that careers are only built within brick and mortar.

It must be a traditional location, office and job that runs from 9am to 5pm daily in an office. COVID-19 changed this outlook and belief across every industry and space. We all came to realise that it is not only physical location careers that are viable options. While personality plays a strong part in career choices and outcomes, it is not entirely tied to it as we had strongly perceived in the past.

Today, we have seen that not only a certain personality type fits into certain career lines or jobs. Similarly, the skills of today can become obsolete tomorrow with technology, innovation and customer requirements. Therefore, mastery of certain skills and competencies today may not be a perfect match for what the world is asking for tomorrow, with disruptions everywhere.

We have also thought in the past that certain career and leadership positions are a preserve for certain ages or career stages tied to certain lengths of experience. In our very face, we have seen so many young persons rewrite the script, while some persons we also thought had reached the end of their careers are reinventing industries and markets! With career, your age is just a number for record-keeping purposes.

By rethinking and understanding these myths and assumptions, professionals can liberate themselves and approach their careers with clearer insights and mindsets that makes for a nimble and adaptable belief system, thereby making them open to change, innovation and positioned for the opportunities that will continue through the journey.

One of the outlooks to bring along in navigating your career journey is an ever-learning mindset. Most of the assumptions we have described above are a closed-minded view, whereas, the mind is so elastic and endless in imagination and capacity. Do not limit it with boundaries, roadblocks and limitations.

It is also important to understand the fluidity of careers today and have an open mind orientation that such fluidity is not negative but a capacity to a never-ending world of possibilities. Similarly, it is pertinent to know that never in recent history has diversity of career path and options been so available to professionals than this season.

The democratisation of knowledge and enterprise has opened up centuries of closed avenues and paths previously preserved for only a few people with certain opportunities and competencies. Today, our choices of career options and choices have never been so sweet. Explore and revere the pathways.

Oladapo Akinloye contributes this piece from FasTrack Academy. We are a one-stop knowledge management and skills development Centre. We help individuals and organisations build the required capabilities to position them for the needs of an everchanging business world and to optimise their career goals and productivity.