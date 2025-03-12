Care Providers, Others Laud Roperb Dental Clinic’s Contribution To Industry

Share

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Lagos State Governor on health, Dr. Toni Adeyemi; President, Association of Private Dental Practitioners of Nigeria (APDPN), Dr. Afolabi Ogunderu; Past President, Nigerian Dental Association (NDA), Dr. Kolawole Obagbemiro and other key dental practitioners, have commended Lagos based Roperb Dental Clinic on its five years in active service and its immense contribution to the development of the country’s dentistry healthcare sector.

They stated this during Roperb Dental Clinic 5th year anniversary ceremony and product launch in Lagos recently. In her speech at the ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Aide Dr. Adeyemi explained that the Lagos State Governor is passionate about the growth and development of the State’s healthcare industry, saying that providing enabling conducive environment for private entities in the state is key to achieving total wellness of Lagosians and Nigerians as a whole.

According to her, Governor SanwoOlu’s administration is committed to address the various challenges private dental practitioners in the state are facing to ensure they play key roles in the country’s dentistry industry.

In his opening remarks at the event, the Chairman, Roperb Dental Clinic, Mr. Bukola Oparemi said that the journey to the establishment of the dental clinic was challenging as it all began in February 2020, a time filled with hope, aspirations, and a vision to contribute meaningfully to dental care in Nigeria.

Oparemi said: “From a single dental suite location in Surulere to relocating to our ultra-modern location with two dental suites, we expanded to Lekki, bringing quality dental care closer to more people. “We have treated over 5,000 patients and are now targeting a minimum of 10,000 patients in 2025.

“Our success has been driven by our commitment to continuous improvement and the trust our patients place in us. “As we look to the future, Roperb Dental Clinic remains committed to leveraging digital innovations to enhance patient experience and treatment outcomes.”

According to him, it’s investment in cutting edge technology, including the Alliedstar AS260 intraoral scanner and other digital tools reflects its dedication to advancing dental care in Nigeria, saying “we are already registered with almost all HMOs, both local and international, ensuring that quality dental care remains accessible to more people.”

Present at the launching of SmileTech Dental Innovations, an initiative focused on bringing advanced dental solutions to the market, is Clinical Director, Roperb Dental Clinic, Dr. Aishah Oparemi; Chief Executive Officer, FAE Limited and Vice President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Princess ‘Layo Bakare Okeowo and, Consultant Family Dentistry and Medical Director, Celon Dental Clinic, Dr. Celestine Uyanwanne.

