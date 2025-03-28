Cardoso: Women’s Representation In Leadership Strategic Necessity

Share

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has said women constitute 35 per cent of the apex bank’s (CBN) directors and half of its Non-Executive Board.

The new trend, he said underscored the institution’s deepened commitment to inclusive and representative leadership.

Cardoso spoke in Abuja at the grand finale of the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebrations at the CBN head office. The event marked the culmination of a month-long programme celebrating IWD across the CBN.

“Increasing women’s representation in leadership is not just ethical; it is a strategic necessity. “The rise of women in leadership at the CBN mirrors a global shift, where skilled and visionary female leaders are reshaping governance.

We at the CBN are proud to be part of this progress,” Cardoso stated. The appointment of six new female directors sets a new record for the CBN, reinforcing Governor Cardoso’s resolve to foster diverse perspectives at the top.

He highlighted the valuable contributions of women across the institution, particularly the newly appointed directors who now join the distinguished ranks of his Advisers – Dr. Daphne Dafinone, Dr. Nkiru Balonwu, and Ms. Shola Phillips – whose strategic insight, deep expertise, and steadfast commitment have been instrumental in navigating complex challenges and guiding CBN policy direction.

