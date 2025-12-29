Cardoso: We Cannot Embark On New Interventions Without Risking Further Distortions

CBN Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, in this interactive session with journalists at the last Monetary Policy Committee meeting, speaks on the state of the economy, especially the success story in bringing down inflation, stabilizing the naira and other issues. Abdulwahab Isa reports

By this time last year inflation was about 34.6 per cent. Even though the numbers have improved, Nigerians still say they are not feeling the relief. As the arm in charge of monetary authority, how is the central bank ensuring that the macro-economic gains translate into real and tangible relief for vulnerable Nigerians?

Yes, you are absolutely right. The macro indicators are looking a lot better, and inflation has come down steadily. This time last year it was over 34%, and now we are around 16%. To your point, the issue of macro stability and how its gains filter through is the core of the matter.

Stability is fundamental to the road to growth. A year and a half or two years ago, there was a lot of instability in our markets. When markets are unstable, investors who would normally invest stay away. Now we have moved from instability to stability.

After stability, comes investment; and after investment comes growth. Investment and growth may occur simultaneously, depending on the sector. If you look closely, you will see that growth has returned over the last couple of quarters.

With stability now achieved, investor confidence rises, investment follows, and the issues you mentioned become easier to address. I am confident that, in the fullness of time, you will begin to see the benefits. Stability promotes growth. A stable and enduring growth is what we need—not shortterm gains that cannot be sustained.

Nigeria’s external reserves now stand at $46.7 billion, the highest in seven years. What are the key drivers of this growth, and how does it compare with the level of reserve adequacy you consider optimal for Nigeria?

On reserves adequacy, we currently have about 10 months of import cover, which is a very good position. In fact, the underlying strength is even greater, as there is significant liquidity within the market that may not be immediately obvious.

What is driving this? As I have said in previous MPC meetings, a more competitive currency encourages exports, and we are seeing this especially in non-oil exports. Oil production has also improved compared with where we were previously.

International remittances have risen as well. The important thing is that reserves are being built in a systemic and sustainable way. Portfolio investors are returning because reforms have made Nigeria more attractive, and the market is now more open and transparent. All of these factors have contributed significantly.

With a spread of less than two per cent between the official and BDC rates, it appears the naira is now stable. How can you assure Nigerians that this stability is market-driven and not merely policy-driven? What specific reforms or market mechanisms are ensuring this stability?

What we have in the foreign-exchange market today is unprecedented. We now run a system of willing buyers and willing sellers.

People buy and sell freely, and the process is open and transparent. Our EFEMS system allows everyone to see who is buying and who is selling. This transparency gives confidence to the market. On average, daily turnover is about $500 million, often without CBN participation.

In the past, if the CBN did not intervene, nothing happened. That era is gone. The market now operates with discipline, consistency and without policy flip-flops. People can plan and predict outcomes. The spread has narrowed from about 60 per cent when we began reforms, to around two per cent today. Travellers are witnessing the benefits.

The fear and uncertainty that once characterised the market has disappeared. Nigerians can travel and pay with their naira cards without the anxiety that once existed. Nigerians are increasingly proud to hold the naira—and that is a very positive development.

Nigeria has now been removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. How will this removal affect inflows such as trade finance, foreign investment and remittances?

The removal from the FATF grey list is extremely significant. I must say this: When Nigerian agencies decide to work together, the level of collaboration is exceptional.

The Central Bank, NFIU, SEC, EFCC, the Ministry of Finance and all the security agencies worked with incredible unity. This was specially acknowledged by the FATF team during their final visit before the decision was made.

They cited close interagency cooperation as the number one factor they observed. The Vice-President himself attended and chaired the session, demonstrating strong national commitment to exiting the list. This is not something to take lightly. The bigger challenge

as I said earlier in relation to stability, is maintaining what we have achieved. We were not on the grey list three years ago, so certain things happened that pushed us into it. Now that we are off it, everything must be done to ensure we do not slip back.

There are clear positives. Being off the grey list shows that Nigeria meets minimum global standards—very important for credibility. It is similar to when rating agencies issue a positive outlook: once they do so, others take notice.

Exiting the grey list sends a strong signal to investors, the international community and correspondent banks. When you are on the grey list, correspondent banks become cautious; once you exit, they are far more willing to deal with Nigerian banks, and pricing becomes more competitive.

For international remittances, being off the list changes your status from almost a pariah to partner financial institutions are willing to negotiate with on equal terms.

Overall, this is a good development for Nigeria. It strengthens financial-system stability and benefits all economic actors.

About four weeks ago, you mentioned buffers during the recapitalisation exercise. Could you explain the steps being taken?

At the central bank we talk a lot, about creating buffers—and we have been doing just that. Commercial banks are also creating their own buffers through the ongoing recapitalisation. Sixteen banks have already fully complied, and another twentyseven have raised capital through various means.

We are monitoring developments and indications show the process is moving in the right direction. We are building a financial system that will be fit for purpose for the years ahead.

Many Nigerian banks now operate across Africa and have been innovative across different markets. These new buffers will better equip them to manage risks in the multiple jurisdictions where they operate.

Ultimately, this benefits Nigerians—our traders, our businesses and our citizens— who operate across those regions. It should give everyone comfort to know that Nigerian banks with deep local understanding are present to support them.

You mentioned strong collaboration between fiscal and monetary authorities. How will this help improve the economy?

It is very clear to both the monetary and fiscal authorities that the most effective way to achieve our objectives is through close cooperation. You can see this in many areas—the rating-agency outcomes, the FATF exit—all of which were achieved through joint effort.

We are fortunate to have the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance as a standing member of the MPC. Beyond that, joint committees between the CBN and the Ministry of Finance meet regularly and work closely.

It is also important to note—especially for the press—that Nigeria’s move towards inflation targeting requires the highest level of coordination.

Some would argue that without strong collaboration between fiscal and monetary authorities, inflation targeting cannot succeed. We are well on that path, and we intend to maintain that collaboration because it has been the foundation of the stability we now enjoy.

The CBN under your watch has returned to orthodoxy and chosen to act as a catalyst rather than a direct interventionist. Is this model working? How are you dealing with legacy issues?

Firstly, I must give context because this subject is often misunderstood. We did a study of past CBN interventions and found that total interventions amounted to about ₦10.93 trillion over many years. Out of this, ₦4.69 trillion—about 43 per cent—is still outstanding.

Since we came in, we have been able to recover about ₦2 trillion, but the remaining amount is still very large. This outstanding exposure effectively ties our hands. We cannot embark on new interventions without risking further distortions.

This is important because excessive interventions in the past contributed to economic instability. So, to answer your question: yes, the model is working.

First, because we simply cannot conduct interventions under these conditions; and second, because as a catalyst, our role is now more about using our convening power to encourage the right institutions to operate in the development space.

In the past, central-bank interventions discouraged commercial players—who could not compete with subsidised CBN rates—from innovating or developing new products. There was also a moral hazard problem: loans were taken as if they did not need to be repaid.

These dysfunctions are what we are correcting by shifting to a catalyst role. We are supporting others to make meaningful impact, but in a responsible, sustainable and marketdriven way. With proper structure, we believe this approach will ultimately unlock more development finance than past interventions did.

Ahead of your speech at the annual dinner of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, what should Nigerians expect?

Our vision is clear: to be a trusted and respected central bank that promotes confidence in the economy. Confidence only comes with trust and respect. I believe the turnaround we have witnessed in the central bank and the financial system is because we have become more transparent, open and consistent in policy.

But this is a moving target—confidence must be maintained every day. I must commend the Chartered Institute of Bankers for organising that forum. It enhances transparency. You have the opportunity to address industry participants and provide clarity on critical issues.

The last edition was widely televised, which I think is a very positive development. All these efforts help build the confidence of investors, institutions and inter national partners. They must understand that our decisions are made in the best interest of Nigerians. And we will continue to deepen this engagement. If you want to know more, please attend the event.