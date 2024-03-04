Cardoso Warns Nigeria, Emerging Economies To Be Wary Of Debt Risks

…WAIFEM tasks Nigeria on revenue generation to hedge debt stock

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso has warned emerging economies, including Nigeria to be wary of debt risks which he said could hamper economic growth if left unchecked.

Picking Nigeria as a reference, Cardoso said Nigeria’s situation is stable despite the near-term risks attributed to unfavourable global market conditions and increased debt burden occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

He said a recent sovereign stress risk on Nigeria by the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) rated Nigeria moderate in terms of overall sovereign stress risk.

Cardoso spoke in Abuja on Monday when he declared open, a World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF )and West Africa Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) regional training on Medium Term Debt Strategy ( MTDS) for Debt. He was represented by the Director of the Monetary Policy Department, Dr. Mohammed Musa Tumala.

Comparing Nigeria’s case, the CBN governor said it wasn’t a pathetic one. Nigeria is shouldering a combined debt burden ( external and domestic) of N87.91trn as of the third quarter of 2023. Nigera’s Debt Management Office (DMO) in December 2023 put external debt at N31.98trn and domestic debt at N55.93trn.

Cardoso said the primary goals of Nigeria’s MTDS are, “to ensure borrowing activities are conducted within sustainable levels, to optimise the debt portfolio for cost and risk, and to improve debt management capabilities”.

Speaking about Nigera’s experience in relation to MTDS, he said Nigeria like other developing and emerging nations, her experience with MTDS was a significant aspect of its broader medium-term economic management and fiscal policy framework.

He said MTDS always guided its debt management activities, the most recent being the MTDS 2020- 2023.

“The country has periodically developed and updated its MTDS to reflect changing economic conditions, funding needs, and the global financial environment. The primary goals of Nigeria’s MTDS have been to ensure that borrowing activities are conducted within sustainable levels, to optimise the debt portfolio for cost and risk, and to improve debt management capabilities. The strategy aims to diversify funding sources through domestic and

international borrowings, including issuing sovereign bonds. It focuses on extending debt maturities from 10 to 30 years in domestic and

international markets to lower refinancing risks and pressure on domestic markets. It also seeks to sustain debt by considering economic growth, revenue capabilities, and exchange rate fluctuations. This strategy is

notably the most cost-effective among the three options, primarily due to its reduced reliance on external borrowing, which lowers exposure to currency risk”.

“While significant progress has been made in implementing the strategy, ongoing challenges related to exchange rate volatility, inadequate revenue generation, and external shocks, such as oil price volatility, would necessitate continuous refining of the MTDS to address these challenges and leveraging opportunities”

“Nigeria is currently assessed to be at a “moderate” overall risk of sovereign stress. This assessment is crucial in understanding the

effectiveness and challenges of Nigeria’s MTDS.

Nigeria’s situation is stable despite the near-term risks attributed to unfavourable global market conditions and the increased debt burden since the pandemic. Significantly, the external debt-to-GDP ratio is a manageable 9, indicating cautious external borrowing.

Most (85%) of its debt has medium to long-term maturities, and compared to the emerging and developing economies’ average of 50% GDP, Nigeria’s debt level at 37% GDP shows it’s in a relatively favourable position regarding debt sustainability”, CBN governor said.

Notwithstanding, Nigeria’s moderate risk assessments, the CBN governor cautioned Nigeria to remain vigilant, especially regarding potential liquidity risks. He said if not adequately addressed, the risks could arise from weak revenue

mobilisation, a persistent challenge undermining debt sustainability and economic stability.

Speaking in an interview with the media Director General WAIFEM Dr. Baba Y. Musa said MTDS is useful to countries in managing their debt strategies.

” Usually the MTDS assists a country to design a borrowing plan, taking into consideration the cost and risk associated with the existing debt and the future debt that they are likely going to borrow. So what it does, is that in the medium term, countries can prepare a borrowing strategy that really minimizes the cost and risk that they are likely going to face in the next three to five years.

“So the essence of this training is to train those participants in the formulation of the debt management strategy and then the design of an annual borrowing plan. If you do the debt strategy, usually it comes and when you finalize it then you prepare an annual borrowing plan based on the medium-term arrangement that you have “.

On how Nigeria can adapt it in managing her debt portfolio, WAIFEM DG said: ” It will certainly help Nigerian. You know there have been a lot of issues concerning the rate of debt accumulation in the country. So usually, what this will do is to look at the existing portfolio and the loans in the pipeline. It enables the country to design its borrowing plan. Going forward it will take into consideration, the cost and risk that is associated with the existing debt they have.

“As you know once you have acquired debt, you have a redemption profile and when you have a redemption profile, it differs from year to year. So what happens is that there are years where you have huge debt service and in some years you have less.

“What the MTDS does is that it smoothens the debt service so that going forward when borrowing, you take into consideration the redemption profile that you have and the type of loans that you have in your existing portfolio and then it will enable you also to minimize the cost and risk the future loans will add to the debt portfolio”, he said.

Asked if Nigeria’s debt was indeed on a higher scale, WAIFEM DG said Nigeria had more of a revenue challenge than the volume of debt stock.

“When you compare Nigeria with the rest of the world or peer countries, you realize that with the 37% debt to GDP ratio, we still have room to borrow. But the issue with the Nigerian debt is, that you don’t use GDP to pay rather you use revenue to pay for any debt and therefore if you look at it from the revenue side we are at a high risk of debt distress.

In terms of our borrowing, what we need to do now is to step up our capacity to generate revenue, the more revenue we have, the less ratio of debt to revenue we have. If you look at the revenue-to-ratio of Nigeria, I think it’s among the lowest in developing countries and then we still have room to generate more revenue so if we generate more revenue we still have more room to borrow”, he said.

He said WAIFEM endorsed the federal move to drive more revenue.

“We are very much in support of what the federal government is doing because there is a window for us to raise more revenue. All we need to do is to support the FGN in diversifying the sources of our revenue, and of course, generate more sources of revenue. Once we have this we don’t really have a debt problem but rather a revenue problem”, he said.