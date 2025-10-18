Cardoso, Uzoka-Anite Showcase Nigeria’s Economic Reforms

The Governor of the Central Bank (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite and top government officials have showcased Nigeria’s proactive economic reforms at the ongoing IMF/World Bank meetings in Washington, D.C.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Director of Information in the Ministry, Mohammed Manga, on Saturday, October 18.

Nigeria’s reforms were highlighted by Cardoso, who led the Nigerian delegation to the 2025 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group in Washington, D.C.

The meetings provided a platform for Nigeria to showcase its economic progress, including a decline in inflation, stabilisation of the exchange rate, and increased foreign reserves exceeding $43 billion.

“We are moving in the right direction toward macroeconomic stability, fiscal discipline, and inclusive growth,” Cardoso said.

Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, commended Cardoso’s exemplary leadership of the Nigerian delegation and expressed appreciation for the dedication and professionalism of all team members.

“The outcomes we have achieved this week are a direct result of our strong collaboration,* she said. *We return home with renewed vigour and vitality, with renewed hope and determination to deliver on our national priorities,” Uzoka-Anite assured”

Nigeria’s economic reforms have also attracted significant investments, including over $8 billion in new investments in the energy sector.

As Nigeria assumes the chairmanship of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G-24) on International Monetary Affairs and Development, the country is poised to play a key role in shaping global financial architecture.

With renewed momentum and international confidence, Nigeria is set to sustain its trajectory of stability, discipline, and shared prosperity.

Other government officials in the delegation include Sthe enate Committee Chairman on Finance, Muhammad Sani, Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Hon. Saidu Musa Abdullahi; Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya; Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy; Mrs Sayande Okoli; Deputy Governor CBN Mohammed Abdullahi: Directors Generals and Heads of Agencies, and other top government officials, engaged with global leaders, policymakers, and financial institutions to discuss systemic reforms for inclusive and sustainable development.