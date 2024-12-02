Cardoso: Recapitalisation Has Strengthened Banking Industry’s Capacity

Share

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, has said the recapitalisation of the banking sector has strengthened the banks even as the reforms align with efforts to establish a stronger and more resilient African financial architecture.

According to him, the imminent capital boost has strengthened the industry’s capacity to withstand economic shocks and support sustainable credit growth.

Cardoso said this on Saturday in Abuja during his remarks at the 5th African Union Extraordinary Session of the Specialised Technical Committee (STC) on Finance, Monetary Affairs, and Economic Integration.

He listed some of the reforms as the transition to a unified exchange rate framework, removal of fuel subsides, and recapitalisation of deposit money banks.

According to him, in alignment with efforts to build a stronger and more resilient African financial architecture, the CBN had implemented significant reforms aimed at fostering stability, resilience, and growth.

“Notably, the bank had transitioned to a unified exchange rate framework, enhancing transparency and boosting investor confidence in Nigeria’s foreign exchange markets.

“Additionally, the removal of fuel subsides has created fiscal space for strategic investments, while targeted policies to enhance diaspora remittances have contributed to an improved external reserve position,” he said.

The CBN governor said that these measures underscored Nigeria’s commitment to building a robust financial system and alligning with regional aspirations.

He said that the extraordinary meeting was convened under the theme, “Building a Stronger and Resilient Africa Financial Architecture”.

He said that the meeting underscored the unwavering commitment to realising the ambitions of the “Abuja Treaty” and the African Union’s “Agenda 2063”.

“Central to these pursuits is the establishment of the African Monetary Institute (AMI), a landmark institution that will serve as the cornerstone of Africa’s financial and economic integration.

“There is also the operationalisation of the African Financing Stability Mechanism (AFSM), which is essential for fostering financial resilience within our continent.

“The establishment of AMI will mark a significant milestone in Africa’s journey toward a common currency., while the AFSM represents a proactive approach to safeguarding financial stability in an increasingly uncertain global economic landscape,” he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, commended the Africa Union Commission for its exemplary organisation and facilitation of the “all important meeting”.

Edun, who was represented by Aisha Umar, the Director of Special Duties, Federal Ministry of Finance, said that the theme of the ministerial dialogue underscored the importance of Africa working collectively in a more coordinated manner.

