Cardoso: Recalibrating Monetary Policy for Envisaged $1TRN Economy

With government’s ambitious plan to grow the economy to $1 trillion by 2026 and increasing it to $3 trillion by 2030 in focus, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is preparing banks and the financial sector for the task ahead, Abdulwahab Isa reports

Almost three months on the driver’s seat as Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso is taciturn and noiseless. From September 15, 2023 when President Bola Tinubu announced Cardoso as substantive Governor of CBN, and November 24, when he met members of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the CBN governor has made a few appearances in the media and public. With four appointed Deputy Governors (DGs), Cardoso’ team is immersed in retool- ing CBN; working ‘noiselessly’ to improve the economy and achieve price stability, which is the core mandate of the apex bank. For Cardoso, there can’t be a better, more appropriate and fitting venue to tell his mission of recreating CBN, restoring its mandate to his creme de la crème bankers colleague than the auspicious 58th annual Bankers’ dinner/grand finale of the CIBN 60th anniversary.

Firstly, Cardoso recalled a depressing global economic crisis- Russia-Ukraine conflict and the disruptions caused by CO- VID-19, all of which had severe consequences on global supply chains, particularly in agriculture and energy sectors. These disruptions, he said, resulted in significant decline in commodity prices and international trade. The sustained high crude oil prices, hovering about $80 per barrel posed challenges for import dependent countries like Nigeria in managing prices. The global economy disruptions affected, to an extent, the Nigerian economy. Before the CIBN members, the CBN governor laid out how his team hoped to chart the economy for impactful growth.

Building resilient banking sector

President Bola Tinubu set an ambitious target of growing the economy to $1 trillion by 2026, and increasing it to $3 trillion by the end of the decade in 2030. Tinubu unveiled his administration’s economic growth plan in October while delivering the opening address at the 29th edition of the Nigeria Economic Summit held in the nation’s capital, Abuja. Banks and financial service sectors are formidable allies in delivering a $1 trillion economy by 2026. Can Nigeria banks, with N25 billion capitalisation threshold of 2024, play a significant role in the face of subsist- ing economic dynamics at the global and local scenes? Certainly not.

Cardoso told his banker colleagues that the current capital base of banks was inadequate to play the significant role expected of it in the anticipated bigger economy. In essence, there is a compelling need for Nigeria banks to go through an- other recapitalisation process. He said: “Considering the policy imperatives and the projected economic growth, it is crucial for us to evaluate the adequacy of our banking industry to serve the envisioned larger economy. It is not just about the stability of the financial system in the present moment, as we have already established that the current assessment shows stability.”

“However, we need to ask ourselves: Will Nigerian banks have sufficient capital relative to the financial system’s needs in servicing a $1.0 trillion economy in the near future? In my opinion, the answer is “No!” unless we take action. Therefore, we must make difficult decisions regarding capital adequacy. As a first step, we will be directing banks to increase their capital,” he declared to applauding banking CEOs. Technology plays an important role in the banking and finance system. However, he said his team spotted a gap, saying that efforts were on for restitution.

“Technology will continue to play a critical role in delivering financial ser- vices and enhancing financial inclusion. However, recent developments in the payment services landscape have raised concerns regarding the use of technology and the existing licensing and regulatory framework. We have observed that some licensees are operating outside the approved activities, breaching the boundaries set for them. Any intentional or unintended non- compliance will be subject to sanctions, as operators have the responsibility to ensure that they are licensed for the activities they undertake.

“Concurrently, as we conduct a comprehensive review of the licensing framework for payment services, we will engage in extensive consultations to develop a new regulatory and compliance framework that is suitable for the technology-driven payment services sector. Looking ahead for the industry, banks should reassess the responsible banking framework to ensure that the requirements are effectively integrated into their strategies,” he said. On the part of the bank, he said steps were being taking to enhance its in-house capacity so that it can assist other banks that still have progress to make in implementing their sustainability principles.

Refocusing apex bank

Perhaps, due to unanticipated economic challenges that assailed Nigeria’s economy at the onset of COVID -19, and it largely to an extent, accounted for CBN swaying away from its mandatory core roles of ensuring monetary and price stability, to dovetailing into fiscal areas, including direct lending interventions in sectors hitherto forbidden, Cardoso said the new team was poised to restore the apex bank to its primary functions. “I am aware that events over the past few years have also put the CBN in a bad light.

These issues can be attributed to various factors, such as corporate governance failures, diminished institutional autonomy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, a deviation from the core mandate of the bank, unorthodox use of monetary tools, an inefficient and opaque foreign exchange market that hindered clear access, a foray into fiscal activities under the cover of development finance activities. There was also a lack of clarity in the relationship between fiscal and monetary policies, among other challenges.

“Hitherto, the CBN had strayed from its core mandates and was engaged in quasi-fiscal activities that pumped over N10 trillion naira in the economy through almost different initiatives in sectors ranging from agriculture, aviation, power, youth and many others. These clearly distracted the bank from achieving its own objectives and took it into areas where it clearly had limited expertise.” Going forward under his leadership, Cardoso said the apex bank would vigorously address these issues.

According to.him, “we will tackle institutional deficiencies, restore corporate governance, strengthen regulations, and implement prudent policies. We assure investors and the business community that the economy will experience significant stability in the short-to-medium term as we recalibrate our policy toolkits and implement far-reaching measures.” The CBN governor reiterated, for umpteenth time, the primary mandate of the CBN, which is to ensure price stability, in addition to other objectives such as issuing legal tender currency, safeguarding external reserves, promoting a sound financial system, and providing economic and financial advice to the government.

He said: “In line with our strategy to refocus on our core mandate, the CBN will discontinue direct quasi-fiscal interventionist activities and instead utilize orthodox monetary policy tools for implementing monetary policy. As part of this refocus, the CBN has just approved the adoption of an explicit inflation-targeting framework to enhance the effectiveness of our monetary policy.” He informed his audience that details and requirements for the framework were currently being finalised alongside the fiscal authorities.

Infusing stability in forex

The last three years witnessed unimaginable spikes in foreign exchange. Gradually, naira to dollar exchange parity witnessed huge margins as local currency consistently suffered dip. Cardoso hinted the direction of his monetary policies, which, he said, would aim to achieve price stability, foster sustainable economic growth, stabilise the exchange rate of the naira, and reduce interest rates to facilitate borrowing and investments in the real sector. To this end, to ensure proper functioning of domestic and foreign currency markets, clear, transparent, he said harmonised rules governing market operations are essential. “New foreign exchange guidelines and legislation will be developed, and extensive consultations will be conducted with banks and FX market operators before implementing any new requirements.

We have already witnessed improvements in FX market liquidity in recent weeks, as the market responded positively to tranche payments which have been made to 31 banks to clear the backlog of FX forward obligations. We have been subjecting these payments to detailed verification to ensure only valid transactions are honored. “In a properly functioning market, it is reasonable to expect significant FX liquidity, with daily trade potentially exceeding $1.0 billion. We envision that, with discipline and focused commitment, foreign exchange reserves can be rebuilt to comparable levels with similar economies,” he projected.

Monetary & fiscal synergy

Forging close ties with the fiscal policy authority will lead to economic growth and other deliverables. Dr. Cardoso pledged CBN’s readiness for close collaboration with the fiscal authority and private sector to attain economic growth. “We will support increased investment and private sector participation in the economy, improve access to finance for MSMEs, and enhance financial services for the underbanked. This includes promoting specialised institutions and financial products to support emerging sectors, developing regulatory frameworks to unlock dormant capital in land and property holdings, facilitating accelerated access to consumer credit, and expanding financial inclusion to reach the masses.

“We will work with experts to develop de-risking instruments that encourage private sector investment in key industry verticals such as housing, textiles and clothing, food supply chain, healthcare, and educational supplies, which have high potential for local inputs and value retention. The CBN will leverage its convening power to engage multilateral and international stakeholders in government and private sector initiatives,” he said.

Last line

As banking operators eagerly await details of CBN’ recapitalisation process, only fortified banks that are strong in the capital base are capable of playing in the delivery of a $1 trillion economy.