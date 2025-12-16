Cardoso Reaffirms Nigeria’s Commitment To Rules-Based Economic Mgt

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to rules-based economic management, transparent markets, and predictable policy frameworks.

Speaking in Washington D.C., United States, at the U.S.–Nigeria Executive Business Roundtable, Cardoso highlighted key reforms, including the stabilization of the foreign-exchange market, adoption of orthodox monetary policies, ongoing banking-sector reforms, and payments-system modernization.

He emphasized that these measures are central to stabilizing the economy and enabling sustainable, private-sector-led growth.

The roundtable, convened by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Center, brought together senior business leaders and institutional investors to discuss macroeconomic stabilization, regulatory clarity, and opportunities to scale bankable projects across priority sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

The engagement reinforced the deepening commercial ties between Nigeria and the United States.

Commenting on the discussions, Ms. Kendra Gaither, President of the U.S.-Africa Business Center, said, “What investors are responding to today is clarity, clear rules, credible reforms, and a seriousness of purpose.

Nigeria’s message is increasingly one of discipline and opportunity, and that matters in a global economy seeking stability and predictability.”