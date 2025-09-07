Cardoso Reaffirms Commitment To Macroeconomic Stability

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has restated the Bank’s resolve to entrench macroeconomic stability, strengthen the banking sector, and position Nigeria as a leading investment destination.

Speaking at the European Business Chamber (Eurocham Nigeria) C-Level Forum in Lagos, during a fireside chat moderated by Andreas Voss, Chief Country Representative of Deutsche Bank Nigeria, Cardoso said the ongoing bank recapitalisation exercise is “making good progress” and will produce stronger institutions capable of withstanding shocks and financing sustainable growth.

He noted that investor confidence is being bolstered by the CBN’s reforms and the relative stabilisation of the naira, as acknowledged by members of the EU Chambers. While headline inflation remains high, Cardoso observed that it is beginning to ease due to collective policy efforts, with the impact of the Bank’s tightening measures expected to persist in the months ahead.

“We will protect the stability that has been re-established in the financial system with the utmost zeal,” he stated. “Our primary objective is to maintain that stability while addressing inflation and ensuring the financial system is resilient enough to support corporate lending and investment.”

Addressing concerns about high lending rates, the CBN Governor explained that while the challenge is real, interest rates are expected to ease as inflation continues to decline and capital markets become more efficient. “That is the environment in which stronger corporate lending and higher levels of investment will naturally follow,” he said.

Cardoso further highlighted that the Bank’s recapitalisation directive, mandating higher minimum capital for banks was designed to fortify the financial system and expand its capacity to support wider economic activities. He also underscored the role of technology-driven solutions in driving financial inclusion, tackling poverty, and strengthening Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem.

Another key development, according to him, is the deepened collaboration between the CBN and fiscal authorities, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Budget Office, which he said will help sustain reforms and secure long-term stability.

On Nigeria’s global positioning, Cardoso stressed the need to focus on domestic reforms amid shifting geopolitical dynamics. “Nigeria is a large and attractive market in its own right, strategically located as a gateway to West Africa and the continent. This makes maintaining stability at home even more critical,” he said.

In his opening remarks, Eurocham Nigeria President Yann Gilbert described the chamber as a bridge between European businesses and Nigerian policymakers. “Our members are profoundly committed to this nation. We aspire to establish enduring partnerships, generate jobs, and invest. The purpose of this forum is to foster engagement, dialogue, and solutions that enhance confidence and unlock opportunities between Nigeria and Europe,” he said.