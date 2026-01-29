Cardoso Reaffirms Commitment To Financial Sector Reform

…hosts British International Investment

As part of the effort to attract long term investments into the country, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Government Mr Olayemi Cardoso, yesterday, hosted a delegation from British International Investment (BII), led by its Chair, Ms. Diana Layfield, alongside the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Richard Montgomery.

The Governor reaffirmed the CBN’s commitment to macroeconomic stability, credible monetary policy, and a transparent, data-driven regulatory framework aimed at strengthening the resilience of the banking system and improving financial intermediation.

Discussions focused on developments in the financial services sector, BII’s investment outlook, and opportunities to deploy patient capital in support of banking sector stability, financial inclusion, and sustainable private-sector growth.

The Governor noted that DFIs providing long-term capital and strong governance remain key partners in Nigeria’s reform agenda. Ms. Layfield reaffirmed BII’s continued interest in Nigeria’s financial services sector, emphasising the importance of regulatory clarity and sustained engagement to support investment and inclusive growth.

The meeting was attended by members of BII’s Board and Executive Management, including Mr. Leslie Maarsdorp, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Andrew Alli, Non-Executive Director; Mr. Simon Rowlands, NonExecutive Director; Mr. Chris Chijiutomi, Managing Director and Head of Africa; and Mr. Benson Adenuga, West Africa Regional Director and Head of the Nigeria Office, alongside senior officials of the British High Commission.