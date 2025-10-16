Cardoso Optimistic About Continued Decline In Inflation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated its commitment to sustaining the downward trend in inflation, supported by exchange rate stability, improved food supply, and moderation in petroleum product prices.

CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, who is attending the ongoing Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, expressed optimism that inflation will continue on a downward trajectory.

“We expect inflation to continue trending downward in the near term, supported by tight monetary conditions, a stable naira, and increased food supply,” he said.

Nigeria’s headline inflation fell for the sixth consecutive month in September, easing to 18.02 percent, its lowest level in three years, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Core inflation slowed to 19.53 percent, while food inflation moderated to 16.87 percent over the same period.

The sustained decline marks a sharp reversal from the 34.19 percent peak in June 2024, reflecting the impact of the CBN’s decisive monetary policy measures aimed at restoring price stability and anchoring expectations.

In response to previous inflationary pressures, the CBN raised its Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 18.75 percent to 27.50 percent, while increasing the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 50 percent for commercial banks and 16 percent for merchant banks. At its September 2025 meeting, the Bank eased slightly, lowering the MPR to 27.00 percent and the CRR for commercial banks to 45 percent, while maintaining a firm anti-inflationary stance.

Monetary tightening was complemented by foreign exchange reforms, including exchange rate unification and enhanced market transparency, which improved price discovery. The naira has since stabilized, with the spread between the official and Bureau de Change (BDC) rates narrowing to below 2 percent, helping to limit imported inflation.

Foreign reserves remain above $43 billion, providing more than 11 months of forward import cover, supported by sustained forex inflows, further underpinning price stability.