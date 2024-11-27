Cardoso: Nigeria To Exit FATFatf Grey List By Q2’25

Share

..says naira reasonably stable

…assures of cash availability for Yuletide

…as MPC increases lending rate to 27.5%

Given the positive yields from Federal Government’s financial reforms, Nigeria is certain to exit the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list by the second quarter of 2025, Central Bank Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, assured yesterday.

To return the country to the FATF’s clean slate, Cardoso, while addressing the media in Lagos at the end of 298 session of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of CBN also hinted of CBN’s impeding drastic measures to address perceived cash shortage in the system ahead of Yuletide season.

This came as the MPC, through a unanimous decision of all 12 members, raised the Monetary Policy Rate (lending rate) by 25 basis points to 27.50 per cent from 27.25 per cent against the backdrop of persistent inflationary pressure.

It also retained the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +500 -100 basis points, and retained Cash Reserves Ratio of deposit money banks (DMB) at 50 per cent and merchant banks at 16 per cent and left the liquidity ratio at 30 per cent. Speaking on the efforts to get the country off FATF’s grey list, Cardoso said: “We are collaborating more.

We are ensuring that our Anti- Money Laundering (AML) processes and procedures work effectively and that, where sanctions need to be applied, they are applied, and we will not stop to do that.

“We are also enhancing our regulatory frameworks and ensuring that we are going around to see that the relative players are operating the way they are meant to be.

“Of course, we are deepening international cooperation, which is very important to ensure that we are out there, understanding what the expectations are from FATF and the ancillary bodies, and making sure that we are well-endowed to meet their expectations. With all that in view, our expectation, quite frankly, is that by the second quarter of 2025, we should exit the FATF grey list.”

On the seeming drought of cash in the system with the approach of Christmas celebration, he said a decision with respect to that would be announced by the bank soon and urged Nigerians to watch out.

“With respect to cash, specifically, we’re ensuring that all the deposit money banks (DMBs) are getting all the cash that they require.

We’re ensuring that is happening. We are having regular dialogue between the central bank branches to ensure there are no gaps. We are also doing spot checks, and a lot is coming out of those spot checks.

And we’re not relenting in applying the sanctions where we have to do so. “I think some of that has actually been announced in the recent past. And of course, the cash buffers are going into the Yuletide season. I believe that you should expect that there may be some ad hoc measures that will come during this Christmas season.

