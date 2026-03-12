Cardoso: Nigeria In Strong Position To Navigate Global Shocks

Citing macroeconomic reforms and policy buffers implemented by the current administration over the last two years, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has said that Nigeria is now “in a far stronger position” to navigate global shocks arising from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

He stated this while delivering the Distinguished Alumni Lecture at the 2026 Annual Founders’ Day celebration organised by the St. Gregory’s College Old Boys’ Association in Lagos on Thursday.

The CBN governor, who contrasted the present high investor interest in Nigeria with the dire situation prior to 2024—when foreign exchange scarcity and general uncertainty led to a significant exodus of multinational companies and foreign investors—said the success of the reforms over the past two years has given the country strong financial foundations that are enabling the economy to withstand shocks and support sustainable growth.

He noted that just as students are likely to excel in their chosen careers if they attended a good school that provided the right foundation, the success of reform measures also depends on the strength of their foundations.

Cardoso said the theme of the lecture, “Strong Foundations: From the Classroom to the Capital Base,” serves as a reminder that “the principles that shape strong individuals are the same principles that ultimately shape strong institutions and strong economies.”

He said: “The mission of a school is not simply to transfer knowledge; it is to develop discipline, instil integrity, encourage responsibility, and nurture intellectual curiosity. These qualities form the foundation upon which individuals build their lives. But the same principle applies to institutions and economies.

“Economic systems do not thrive on optimism alone; they require discipline, credible institutions, sound policy frameworks, and resilient financial systems. Just as education equips a young person to navigate uncertainty, strong financial foundations equip an economy to withstand shocks and support sustainable growth.

“The importance of strong foundations becomes most evident when they are tested. In recent years, Nigeria’s economy faced a convergence of pressures: macroeconomic imbalances, volatility in foreign exchange markets, inflationary pressures, and structural inefficiencies that created uncertainty across the economic landscape. In essence, the financial system had been pushed to the brink.

“Businesses struggled to plan, investors hesitated, and confidence weakened. In such moments, stability cannot be restored through short-term fixes alone. It requires a return to fundamentals, disciplined policy, and above all, the rebuilding of strong institutional foundations. This has been the guiding principle behind the ongoing reforms across Nigeria’s economic and financial system.”

He added: “The strength of economic foundations often becomes most visible during moments of uncertainty. Today, the global economy is facing renewed shocks, including continued geopolitical tensions and the latest developments in the US–Israel–Iran conflict. These events have the potential to push energy prices higher, disrupt supply chains, and increase risk aversion among global investors.

“But the macroeconomic reforms and policy buffers we have built over the past two years have placed Nigeria in a far stronger position to navigate these challenges. The storms may come, but our house will stand firm. Strong foundations matter, whether for individuals, institutions, or nations.”

The CBN governor, who noted that as economies expand and financial systems deepen, institutions must strengthen their capacity to support growth in a sustainable manner, said this informed the apex bank’s decision to introduce the banking recapitalisation programme in 2024.

According to him, “This initiative is much more than a regulatory adjustment. It is a strategic reform designed to ensure that Nigeria’s banking sector is strong enough to support the scale of investment needed for the country’s economic transformation.”

He disclosed that: “As of March 12, 2026, thirty-three banks have successfully raised additional capital, while thirty have already met the new minimum capital requirements for their respective licence categories. The remaining institutions are currently undergoing the Central Bank’s routine verification process in line with the established compliance timeline.”

Cardoso, who said he has fond memories of his school days at St. Gregory’s College, commended the current management as well as the Old Boys’ Association of the institution for their efforts in ensuring that it continues to maintain the high standards for which it is known.