Cardoso: Naira Currently Undervalued as CBN Targets 21.4% Inflation

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has said that the naira is currently undervalued, adding that the apex bank will collaborate with the fiscal authorities to accelerate “genuine price discovery in the near term.” Cardoso, who disclosed this in his address at the 2024 macroeconomic out- look launch hosted by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) in Lagos yesterday, also said that CBN was aiming at an inflation rate of 21.4 per cent this year compared with 28.92 per cent in December.

In recent days, the naira has been trading at between N800 and N1,000 per dollar on the official market and at over N1,300/$1 on the parallel market. However, the CBN Governor said that the apex bank expects stability in the forex market this year. He stated that that the CBN was receiving more foreign exchange inflows as a result of its collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), adding that the coordinated effort will significantly enhance the apex bank’s FX flows and contribute to the accretion of reserves this year.

Specifically, he said: “The expected stability in the foreign exchange market for 2024 can be attributed to the reduction in petroleum product imports and the recent implementation of a market-determined exchange rate policy by the CBN. “This reform is designed to streamline and unify multiple exchange rates, fostering transparency and reducing opportunities for arbitrage. The resulting consistent and stable exchange rate will not only boost investor confidence but also attract foreign investment, elevating Nigeria’s appeal to global investors.”

Citing “the completion of an independent forensic review and the subsequent clearance of the backlog of valid FX transactions,” he stressed that the CBN was committed to effectively addressing any infractions and abuses. He added: “In our efforts to stabilize the exchange rate, it is imperative that we prioritize transparency and create a market environment that enables the fair determination of exchange rates, ensuring stability for businesses and individuals alike.” On inflation, Cardoso said: “Inflationary pressures are expected to decline in 2024 due to the CBN’s inflation-targeting policy, which aims to rein in inflation to 21.4 per cent.

This will be aided by improved agricultural productivity and the easing of global supply chain pressures, benefiting businesses by boosting consumer confidence and purchasing power.” According to the CBN governor, “the outlook for decreasing inflation in 2024 will have a profound impact on businesses, providing a more predictable cost environment and potentially leading to lowered policy rates, stimulating investment, fueling growth, and creating job opportunities.” He also stated that as part of efforts to ensure sustainable economic growth for the country, the CBN has reverted to the conventional monetary policy approach with a focus on attaining price stability.

Meanwhile in its macroeconomic projections for 2024, the NESG said it expects real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to rise rapidly to 3.50 percent in 2024, stating that “various reform programmes initiated by the government are expected to trigger an uptick in economic growth as strains on in- vestment are addressed, and low productivity in critical sectors is resolved.”