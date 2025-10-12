New Telegraph

October 13, 2025
Cardoso Leads Nigeria’s Delegation To World Bank-IMF Meetings In Washington

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in Washington D.C., which open on Monday.

Cardoso, who serves as Nigeria’s Alternate Governor at the Bretton Woods institutions, is stepping in for the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, who is currently indisposed.

The Nigerian delegation also includes the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anite, among other senior officials.

According to the World Bank, the highlights of the Annual Meetings include the Development Committee Plenary Session scheduled for October 16 and the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) Meeting on October 17.

Other key events during the meetings will feature regional briefings, press conferences, and high-level fora focusing on international development, the global economy, and financial markets.

